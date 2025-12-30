Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Profound Loss': Sheikh Hasina Mourns Arch-Rival Zia's Death

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 10:59 AM (IST)

Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday expressed condolences over the death of her arch-rival and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, calling her passing a “profound loss” to the country’s political life.

“As Bangladesh’s first woman prime minister and a key figure in the struggle to establish democracy, her contributions to the nation were significant and will be remembered,” Hasina said in a condolence message.

Zia: A Towering Figure In Bangladesh Politics

Khaleda Zia, the first woman prime minister of Bangladesh and the second in the Muslim world, dominated national politics for decades, largely in rivalry with Hasina, the chief of the Awami League.

The long-time head of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and a three-time prime minister, Zia died early Tuesday at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness.

Zia's Death In Dhaka

Zia passed away around 6 am local time while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, party officials said.

She is widely admired by supporters for her role in restoring democracy following years of military and quasi-military rule after 1975. Her influence was particularly strong in the 1990s and early 2000s. Zia’s political journey, spanning over four decades, was marked by dramatic highs and lows. Widowed at 35, her entry into politics was largely unplanned. She became a primary member of the BNP in January 1982, rose to vice president by March 1983, and was appointed party chairperson in May 1984, a position she held until her death.

Her career also included setbacks, including corruption convictions and a subsequent presidential pardon.

BNP Announces Seven Days Of Mourning

Following her death, the BNP announced a seven-day mourning period. Senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said black flags would be hoisted at the party’s central office in Nayapaltan and at all BNP offices nationwide.

Party leaders and supporters will wear black badges, while doa mahfils (prayer meetings) and Quran recitations will be organised across the country. Condolence books have been opened at the BNP’s central office, Khaleda Zia’s Gulshan office in Dhaka, and district party offices to allow people to pay their respects.

Khaleda Zia’s death marks the end of an era in Bangladesh politics, closing a chapter defined by intense rivalry, mass support and enduring influence.

Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.

Published at : 30 Dec 2025 10:59 AM (IST)

Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina Khaleda Zia BNP Khaleda Zia Death
