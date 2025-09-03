Rise Of Stroke In Young Adults: Know Its Symptoms, Risk Factors, Prevention Tips And More

(By Dr. Lakshmi Krishna V)

We often associate stroke with the elderly, but this perception is dangerously outdated. In recent years, there has been a disturbing increase in the number of strokes affecting individuals 18:50 years of age, people who are in the prime of their lives. These cases can be devastating and unexpected. While the symptoms may be similar, the risk factors in the young can be different and often preventable. Here’s what every young person should know.

What Is A Stroke And Why Do Young Adults Get Strokes?

Stroke occurs when blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted either due to a clot (ischemic stroke) or bleeding (hemorrhagic stroke). In young people, the underlying reasons are often different from those in the elderly. Here are the common causes and risk factors.

Risk Factors For Young Adults

Hypertension (high blood pressure): This is the most important modifiable risk factor. Overlooked in young people, untreated high BP silently damages blood vessels.

This is the most important modifiable risk factor. Overlooked in young people, untreated high BP silently damages blood vessels. Smoking and tobacco use: Cigarettes and other forms of tobacco increase clot formation, damage blood vessels, and raise stroke risk significantly even in youth.

Cigarettes and other forms of tobacco increase clot formation, damage blood vessels, and raise stroke risk significantly even in youth. Recreational drug use: Cocaine, amphetamines, and even cannabis have been linked to strokes due to clotting or blood pressure spikes.

Cocaine, amphetamines, and even cannabis have been linked to strokes due to clotting or blood pressure spikes. Heart conditions: Conditions like atrial fibrillation (abnormal rhythm of heart) or PFO can send clots to the brain.

Conditions like atrial fibrillation (abnormal rhythm of heart) or PFO can send clots to the brain. Migraine with aura: Though not a direct cause, migraine with aura has significant association with strokes, especially in women who smoke or use birth control pills.

Though not a direct cause, migraine with aura has significant association with strokes, especially in women who smoke or use birth control pills. Birth control pills: Hormonal pills, especially those containing estrogen, can increase the risk of stroke.

Hormonal pills, especially those containing estrogen, can increase the risk of stroke. Diabetes and high cholesterol.

Obesity and sedentary lifestyle: Lack of physical activity and poor dietary habits raise the risk of metabolic syndrome, a precursor of stroke.

Lack of physical activity and poor dietary habits raise the risk of metabolic syndrome, a precursor of stroke. Family history or genetic causes: If there is a family history of stroke at a young age, genetic causes of stroke need to be evaluated.

If there is a family history of stroke at a young age, genetic causes of stroke need to be evaluated. Cervical artery dissection: A common cause in young patients, sometimes following trivial trauma.

A common cause in young patients, sometimes following trivial trauma. Beauty parlour stroke syndrome: Especially due to hyperextension of the neck during hair wash at a salon.

Especially due to hyperextension of the neck during hair wash at a salon. Autoimmune and blood clotting disorders.

How To Spot A Stroke (Be Fast)

Sudden loss of balance or coordination, sudden loss of vision in one or both eyes, face drooping, arm weakness, and speech difficulty are critical signs of a stroke. If these symptoms appear, it’s time to call emergency services immediately.

'TIME IS BRAIN' Why Speed Matters

Every minute after a stroke, millions of brain cells are lost. That’s why recognising symptoms early and reaching a stroke-ready hospital is crucial. With advancements in treatment, many patients can walk out of the hospital with minimal or no disability, but only if they get help fast.

Measures To Prevent Strokes

Get your BP, sugar, and cholesterol checked regularly, even in your 20s.

Quit smoking, as there is no safe level of tobacco use.

Limit alcohol and avoid recreational drugs.

Maintain healthy weight, stay active, and eat right.

Listen to your body; sudden weakness, slurred speech, vision loss, or dizziness could be a stroke.

Dr Lakshmi Krishna V is the Consultant- Neurologist at Manipal Hospital, Sarjapur

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

