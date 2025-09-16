Pakistan's 'Peecho To Dekho' Meme Star Ahmed Shah's Brother Umer Dies

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeLifestylePakistan's 'Peecho To Dekho' Meme Star Ahmed Shah's Brother Umer Dies

Ahmed Shah, who became an internet sensation with his “Peecho To Dekho” catchphrase, shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, requesting fans to pray for Umer and their family.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 11:20 AM (IST)

Pakistan’s beloved child star Umer Shah, younger brother of viral sensation Ahmed Shah, passed away on September 15. Umer, who often appeared alongside Ahmed on shows like Jeeto Pakistan and Shan-e-Ramazan, died of cardiac arrest in the early hours of Monday.

View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Peer Ahmad Shah (@cuteahmadshah01)

Tributes Pour In For Umer Shah

Condolences poured in from across Pakistan’s entertainment fraternity. Jeeto Pakistan host Fahad Mustafa said he was “speechless” over Umer’s passing. Actor Adnan Siddiqui remembered him as “a beam of light, joy and innocence,” while Aijaz Aslam described him as “a little angel” who brought smiles to everyone on the show.

Actors Mahira Khan, Momal Sheikh, Shaista Lodhi, and Hina Altaf also expressed shock and grief at the news, calling the loss deeply heartbreaking.

The Shah brothers, originally from Dera Ismail Khan, captured the nation’s hearts with their camaraderie and innocence. In Ahmed’s last Instagram post, the siblings are seen in their school uniforms, a bittersweet reminder of Umer’s brief yet memorable journey in the public eye.

Published at : 16 Sep 2025 11:20 AM (IST)
Ahmed Shah Ahmed Shah Pakistan Ahmed Shah Brother Umer Shah
