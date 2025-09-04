Onam 2025: Know The Significance Of Onam Sadhya And Its Nutritional Values

The 10-day harvest festival of Onam is being celebrated with grandeur across Kerala. According to the Malayalam calendar, it began with Atham on August 26, 2025, and will conclude with Thiruvonam on September 5, 2025. During this festival, Kerala comes alive with colours and joy, along with a fascination for traditions that help bring people closer.

Marked by floral carpets, boat races, cultural performances, and festive rituals, the celebration is incomplete without the grand feast known as Onam sadhya. As families and communities gather to enjoy the vegetarian feast, the tradition holds both cultural abundance and ancient health wisdom.

What Is Onam Sadhya?

Onam Sadhya is a well-known multi-course vegetarian feast served on the festival’s closing day, Thiruvonam. It is traditionally served on a banana leaf that includes more than 25 different dishes, each prepared with devotion. From crispy fried bites to nourishing curries, sour pickles, and sweet payasam, every dish on the platter has its cultural significance.

Days prior to the big day, preparation for this grand feast begins, encouraging community participation. Onam Sadhya is a feast that treats the senses, symbolising the essence of thanksgiving, prosperity, and gratitude for the harvest season.

Health Benefits Of Serving Onam Sadhya On Banana Leaf

The banana leaf is not only a time-honoured platter, but it also has special health advantages. When filled with hot food, polyphenols in the leaf are released, which is absorbed by the meal.

Polyphenols have immune-stimulating properties that improve resistance against diseases in the body. Additionally, banana leaves slow down bacterial growth, providing a natural coating of hygiene to the meal.

Health Values Of Each Dish

Every element of Onam Sadhya is prepared using fresh and pure ingredients, making it a blend of taste and wellness. Here’s how some of the key dishes contribute to health:

Sarkara Varatti: Prepared with raw banana, dried ginger, cardamom, and jaggery, this sweet dish helps in digestion and increases haemoglobin content.

Prepared with raw banana, dried ginger, cardamom, and jaggery, this sweet dish helps in digestion and increases haemoglobin content. Red Rice (Matta Rice): Rich in complex carbs, fibre, and magnesium, red rice stabilises cholesterol and maintains heart health while keeping blood sugars stable.

Rich in complex carbs, fibre, and magnesium, red rice stabilises cholesterol and maintains heart health while keeping blood sugars stable. Ghee with Parippu (Dal): A nutritious pair high in protein and nutrients, this dish aids digestion and balances the diet.

A nutritious pair high in protein and nutrients, this dish aids digestion and balances the diet. Sambar: A lentil curry with seasonal vegetables, sambar is rich in protein, fibre, and antioxidants. Its spices also help with digestion and inflammation reduction.

A lentil curry with seasonal vegetables, sambar is rich in protein, fibre, and antioxidants. Its spices also help with digestion and inflammation reduction. Aviyal: Coconut-based curry with a mixture of vegetables that provides vitamins, minerals, and beta-carotene.

Coconut-based curry with a mixture of vegetables that provides vitamins, minerals, and beta-carotene. Olan: Made using ash gourd, cowpeas, and coconut milk, olan is light, refreshing, and high in protein and fibre content.

Made using ash gourd, cowpeas, and coconut milk, olan is light, refreshing, and high in protein and fibre content. Kaalan: A combination of yam, raw plantain, buttermilk, and turmeric, kalan aids the gut and keeps the digestive system in balance.

A combination of yam, raw plantain, buttermilk, and turmeric, kalan aids the gut and keeps the digestive system in balance. Rasam and Moru: These spicy preparations, flavoured with spices such as pepper, cumin, and turmeric, serve as natural remedies for digestion and indigestion.

Onam Sadhya is more than just food; it is a cultural expression of gratitude and harmony. It showcases Kerala’s culinary diversity while reminding us that traditional meals, when balanced, can support health and well-being. From boosting immunity with banana leaves to improving digestion through time-tested recipes, the feast reflects how culture and health are beautifully intertwined.