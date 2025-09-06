(By Dr. Kushal Agrawal)

Parents often pay close attention to how much their children eat, but it’s just as important to ask: what exactly are they eating? Growth in childhood doesn’t depend on calories alone. Vitamins and minerals, known as micronutrients, play a powerful role in shaping a child’s physical and mental development. When these are missing, even in small amounts, the effects can be long-lasting and sometimes irreversible.

Why The Small Things Matter

Micronutrients may only be required in tiny quantities, but their importance is enormous. They keep bones strong, help the brain process information, fight infections, and support countless chemical reactions in the body. During the years when children are growing rapidly, any gap in nutrition can slow progress.

Key nutrients such as iron, calcium, vitamin D, zinc, iodine, vitamin A, and the B vitamin group each contribute to different aspects of growth. A shortage of just one can create a ripple effect, influencing not only health but also energy levels, learning, and immunity.

The Most Common Deficiencies In Children

Perhaps the most widespread deficiency. Without enough iron, children develop anemia, which shows up as fatigue, paleness, poor concentration, and in the long run, delayed cognitive development. Vitamin D and Calcium: Essential for strong bones and teeth. Deficiency here is linked with weak bones, poor posture, delayed walking, and in severe cases, rickets. Indoor lifestyles and less sun exposure have made this more common in urban children.

Spotting The Warning Signs

The challenge with micronutrient deficiencies is that they don’t always present obvious symptoms at first. Parents may notice subtle cues, frequent colds, a child who tires easily, slower growth compared to peers, delayed milestones, or even small signs like brittle nails and dry hair. Left unchecked, these can evolve into more serious health problems.

What Parents Can Do

Focus on variety, not just quantity: A plate filled with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, dairy, and protein ensures coverage of most micronutrients.

Dr Kushal Agrawal is HOD of Department of Neonatology and Paediatrics at KVR Hospital, Kashipur

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

