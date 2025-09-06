National Nutrition Week 2025: Everyday Kitchen Spices For Immunity And Wellness

(By Dr. Partap Chauhan)

In Ayurveda, the kitchen has always been seen as the first pharmacy. The spices you use daily are more than flavour enhancers. They are potent medicines that can strengthen your immune system and improve overall wellness when used thoughtfully. You may not always notice it, but these small additions to your meals are quietly shaping your health. Over centuries, Indian households have trusted them as preventive remedies, passing knowledge from one generation to another.

Spices That Fortify Your Immunity

Turmeric, with its active compound curcumin, is well known for its anti-inflammatory action. Adding a pinch to your milk or curries supports your body’s natural defences.

Black pepper enhances the absorption of turmeric and clears the respiratory passages, which is especially useful in humid weather.

Cumin helps digestion, and since immunity is rooted in the gut, this spice plays a bigger role than people think.

Ginger not only eases nausea but also boosts circulation and keeps seasonal infections at bay.

Coriander seeds are often overlooked but they have cooling and detoxifying qualities that balance the body during hot months.

Integrating Spices In Everyday Life

You can make simple choices to let these spices work for you. A warm cup of ginger-turmeric tea in the morning, sprinkling roasted cumin over salads or curd, and cooking vegetables with mustard seeds or coriander can steadily build your resilience.

The key is regularity. Small, consistent habits often matter more than occasional heavy doses, and this is where Ayurveda’s emphasis on lifestyle becomes practical for you.

