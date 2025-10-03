Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Karwa Chauth is not just a festival of love and devotion but also a time women wish to look and feel their best. The day-long fast, the rituals, and the grand puja, all make it a special occasion that demands extra care. With the festive season in full swing, giving your skin the right preparation is key to achieving that radiant glow. Pre-Karwa Chauth skincare is more than just about applying makeup. It is about nourishing your skin from within and outside to shine naturally during the rituals. From hydration to home remedies, these skincare tips will help you look refreshed, glowing, and puja-ready.

1. Try A Homemade Ubtan For Natural Brightness

Instead of relying on just chemical-based scrubs, prepare a traditional ubtan at home. It just requires gram flour, turmeric, sandalwood powder, and rose. This is an age-old recipe that deeply cleanses your skin, removes dead cells, and instantly brightens your complexion. Applying this ubtan two to three times in the week before Karwa Chauth can help even out skin tone and bring back the natural radiance that store-bought masks can’t match. This ritual not only enhances your skin but also connects you to traditional beauty practices followed during festive occasions.

2. Focus On Overnight Hydration Masks

Nighttime is when your skin repairs itself, and pre-Karwa Chauth is the perfect time to indulge in overnight hydration masks. Choose a water-based gel mask with ingredients like aloe vera, hyaluronic acid, or green tea extracts. These masks provide deep hydration, reduce puffiness, and make your skin look fresh and dewy the next morning. Using them for at least 3-4 nights before the festival ensures your face looks plump, radiant, and makeup-ready on the big day.

3. Include Antioxidant-Rich Foods In Your Diet

Glowing skin doesn’t just come from external care, it starts from within. A week before Karwa Chauth, include antioxidant-rich foods like pomegranate, blueberries, walnuts, and spinach in your meals. These foods fight free radicals, reduce inflammation, and make your skin look naturally radiant. Adding herbal teas like chamomile or green tea can also calm your system and prevent last-minute breakouts. Skincare products work better when your body is nourished from within, and festive diets often lead to oily foods.

4. Treat Your Skin To Ice Therapy

Ice cubes are a secret weapon for instant glow. A few days before Karwa Chauth, start you mornings with ice therapy. Simple wrap ice cubes in a soft cloth and gently massage your face for 2-3 minutes. This simple trick reduces puffiness, tightens pores, and boosts blood circulation, making your skin appear fresh and radiant. You can even infuse the ice with green tea, cucumber, or rose water for added benefits.

5. Switch To Silk Pillowcases For Skin-Friendly Sleep

One of the most overlooked skincare tips is the pillowcase you sleep on. Cotton pillowcases absorb skin’s natural oils, leaving it dry and prone to wrinkles. Switching to silk pillowcases a week before Karwa Chauth reduces friction, prevents breakouts, and helps your skin retain moisture overnight. This is a small change that ensures you wake up with smoother, softer skin that looks naturally luminous. It also prevents frizzy hair, helping you to keep them manageable.

6. Indulge In A Gentle Lymphatic Face Massage

Stress and tiredness can dull your skin, and the festive preparations often leave little time for rest. A gentle lymphatic drainage face massage with facial oils like almond or jojoba can reduce puffiness, improve blood flow, and give your face a natural contour. Doing this for 10 minutes each night before Karwa Chauth helps your skin breathe better and look radiant without relying solely on makeup.

7. Exfoliate With Fruit Enzymes Instead Of Harsh Scrubs

Rather than using rough scrubs that can irritate your skin, opt for natural fruit enzyme masks made with papaya or pineapple. These gentle exfoliators remove dead skin cells and reveal fresh, glowing skin without causing micro-tears. Use them twice in the week leading up to Karwa Chauth for a healthy, luminous complexion. Enzyme-based exfoliation also makes your skin more receptive to moisturisers and serums, ensuring maximum benefit from your skincare products.

8. Don't Skip SPF, Even Indoors

Many women focus on festive makeup but forget sun protection. Even if you’re mostly indoors while preparing for Karwa Chauth, UV rays can still reach your skin through windows and artificial lighting. Using a broad-spectrum sunscreen every day leading up to the festival prevents pigmentation, dullness, and last-minute tanning. Choose a lightweight, gel-based sunscreen that doesn’t feel heavy under makeup. For best results, reapply every 3-4 hours during the day.