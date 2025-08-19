International Orangutan Day 2025: 8 Interesting Facts About These Great Apes

Every year on August 19, the world observes International Orangutan Day to raise awareness about the urgent need to protect one of our closest living relatives in the animal kingdom. This day reminds us of the serious threats these great apes face, including deforestation, hunting, and the illegal pet trade. With their rainforest homes in Borneo and Sumatra shrinking rapidly due to palm oil plantations and logging, orangutans are now staring at the risk of extinction.

International Orangutan Day also serves as a chance to celebrate the uniqueness of these intelligent primates. From their fascinating behaviors to their striking features, orangutans have much to teach us about resilience and survival. Here are some captivating facts about them:

The Heaviest Tree-Dwelling Animal

Orangutans are the largest animals to live almost entirely in trees. They spend most of their lives swinging through canopies, relying on vast forest areas for food and shelter.

An Impressive Arm Span

These apes have remarkably long arms, stretching about 2.2 meters (over 7 feet) from fingertip to fingertip. That’s one and a half times longer than their legs. When they stand, their arms even reach their ankles.

Masters Of Dexterity

Orangutans can use both hands and feet with equal skill. Their feet resemble their hands, with four fingers and a thumb, making them excellent climbers and foragers.

Their Lifelong Bond With Their Mothers

Young orangutans stay with their mothers until about age seven. During this time, they learn vital survival skills, from identifying edible fruits to nest-building. This long learning period means females give birth only once every seven to nine years, the longest interval of any land mammal.

Majestic Males

Mature male orangutans often develop distinctive cheek pads, called flanges, around the age of 35. These unique features, along with their long lifespan of up to 50 years in the wild, make them stand out among great apes.

Nest Builders Of The Forest

Every night, orangutans construct nests out of branches and leaves to sleep in. In rainy weather, they even add a roof. Interestingly, conservationists often estimate orangutan populations by counting these nests, which are easier to spot than the animals themselves.

Tool Users

These clever primates use sticks to extract insects like termites and ants from tree holes. They’ve also been observed crafting makeshift “gloves” from leaves to handle thorny fruits such as durian.

A Species Under Grave Threat

It is estimated that over 100,000 Bornean orangutans were lost between 1999 and 2015 alone. Much of this decline is due to deforestation for palm oil plantations, logging, and fires.