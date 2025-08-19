Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleInternational Orangutan Day 2025: 8 Interesting Facts About These Great Apes

International Orangutan Day 2025: 8 Interesting Facts About These Great Apes

International Orangutan Day 2025 highlights the urgent need to protect orangutans from extinction while celebrating their unique traits, behaviors, and critical role in rainforest ecosystems.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 10:20 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Every year on August 19, the world observes International Orangutan Day to raise awareness about the urgent need to protect one of our closest living relatives in the animal kingdom. This day reminds us of the serious threats these great apes face, including deforestation, hunting, and the illegal pet trade. With their rainforest homes in Borneo and Sumatra shrinking rapidly due to palm oil plantations and logging, orangutans are now staring at the risk of extinction. 

International Orangutan Day also serves as a chance to celebrate the uniqueness of these intelligent primates. From their fascinating behaviors to their striking features, orangutans have much to teach us about resilience and survival. Here are some captivating facts about them:

ALSO READ: 8 Fun Activities To Build Critical Thinking Skills In Students

The Heaviest Tree-Dwelling Animal

Orangutans are the largest animals to live almost entirely in trees. They spend most of their lives swinging through canopies, relying on vast forest areas for food and shelter. 

An Impressive Arm Span

These apes have remarkably long arms, stretching about 2.2 meters (over 7 feet) from fingertip to fingertip. That’s one and a half times longer than their legs. When they stand, their arms even reach their ankles.

Masters Of Dexterity

Orangutans can use both hands and feet with equal skill. Their feet resemble their hands, with four fingers and a thumb, making them excellent climbers and foragers.

Their Lifelong Bond With Their Mothers

Young orangutans stay with their mothers until about age seven. During this time, they learn vital survival skills, from identifying edible fruits to nest-building. This long learning period means females give birth only once every seven to nine years, the longest interval of any land mammal.

Majestic Males

Mature male orangutans often develop distinctive cheek pads, called flanges, around the age of 35. These unique features, along with their long lifespan of up to 50 years in the wild, make them stand out among great apes.

Nest Builders Of The Forest

Every night, orangutans construct nests out of branches and leaves to sleep in. In rainy weather, they even add a roof. Interestingly, conservationists often estimate orangutan populations by counting these nests, which are easier to spot than the animals themselves.

Tool Users

These clever primates use sticks to extract insects like termites and ants from tree holes. They’ve also been observed crafting makeshift “gloves” from leaves to handle thorny fruits such as durian.

A Species Under Grave Threat

It is estimated that over 100,000 Bornean orangutans were lost between 1999 and 2015 alone. Much of this decline is due to deforestation for palm oil plantations, logging, and fires. 

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 19 Aug 2025 10:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
International Orangutan Day Orangutan Facts Apes Orangutan Awareness Day
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Zelenskyy, Putin Meeting 'Within Next 2 Weeks' As Ukraine Pushes For 'Unconditional' Talks With Russia
Zelenskyy, Putin Meeting 'Within Next 2 Weeks' As Ukraine Pushes For 'Unconditional' Talks With Russia
Cities
32 Delhi Schools Receive Hoax Bomb Threats Demanding $5000 In Crypto; Kejriwal Slams BJP Govt
32 Delhi Schools Receive Hoax Bomb Threats Demanding $5000 In Crypto; Kejriwal Slams BJP Govt
World
‘Putin Expecting Call’: Trump Eyes Breakthrough In Ukraine Talks, Zelenskyy Thanks Him For ‘Personal Efforts’
‘Putin Expecting Call’: Trump Eyes Breakthrough In Ukraine Talks, Zelenskyy Thanks ‘Personal Efforts’
Cities
Heavy Rain In Mumbai Forces All Non-Essential Workers To Work From Home As BMC Declares Holiday
Red Alert, Schools Shut, Work From Home, Flooded Streets: Mumbai Paralysed After 500 mm Rain
Advertisement

Videos

Alert: Citizens Criticize MCD Sterilization Drive, Demand Action Against Human Criminals First
Delhi Faces Flood Risk As Yamuna Water Levels Approach Evacuation Threshold Tonight
Delhi On High Alert As Yamuna Water Levels Rise: Evacuations Underway In Low-Lying Areas
Mumbai And Delhi Face Heavy Rain Threats: Waterlogging And Rising Yamuna Levels Raise Alarm
Mumbai Monsoon Chaos: Heavy Rain Paralyzes Western Expressway, Traffic Snarls Everywhere
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Southern Star & RSS Man — CP Radhakrishnan is the NDA’s Perfect Choice. What This Means For Oppn | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget