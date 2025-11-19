Gifting Accessories That Define His Signature Style, This International Men's Day

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeLifestyleGifting Accessories That Define His Signature Style, This International Men's Day

Discover thoughtful and modern jewellery gift ideas for International Men’s Day 2025, featuring timeless pieces that blend style, meaning, and everyday versatility.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 12:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

(By Mr. Suresh Krishnan)

This International Men's Day, it's time to elevate the tradition of gifting. Move beyond the usual tokens of appreciation and choose a present that truly reflects the enduring strength and evolving personal style of the man in your life.

The focus now has shifted to meaningful pieces that serve a dual purpose, a genuine expression of his individuality and a lasting investment. This season, with gold, silver & platinum sharing the spotlight, the ideal gift is one that breaks free from rigid, outdated traditions, enabling him to wear his personal style with confidence and pride.

Today’s jewellery is all about understated sophistication and modern versatility. These are pieces designed to be effortlessly stylish, comfortable, and fit seamlessly into his everyday life, transitioning effortlessly from the rigorous work life to party gatherings. These gifts are thoughtful investment pieces he'll be proud to wear and, in time, pass down as a new kind of family heirloom, a symbol of their generation's style and connection.

Let us explore a curated guide to gifting versatile and modern investment pieces:

Timeless Chains And Pendants

The ideal daily adornment is refinement over chunky accessories. A sleek twist or polished box chain is a perfect everyday companion, making it a foundational piece for any wardrobe. It can be worn as it is for a clean, classic look, or layer it effortlessly with an engraved pendant featuring a simple geometric shape or a contemporary motif. These designs are lightweight, comfortable enough for all-day wear, and look sophisticated. They serve as a constant reminder of your bond ready to be treasured for decades.

Gold Hoops And Studs

For the earrings, the trend is moving toward elegance that allows for creative stacking. A pair of small, simple hoops or a classic studs is the essential building block of any modern ear curation. This trend is notable among Indian men, many of whom embrace wearing earrings and studs not only as a contemporary style statement but also for spiritual or religious significance. Young adults are especially embracing this look by acquiring multiple piercings, using these subtle ear pieces in various sizes to create a unique, layered look. This style allows for constant restyling and remains modern and chic.

Lightweight Kadas And Bracelets

Opt for a sleek single-line bracelet featuring subtle mixed metals or gemstone accents or a lightweight kada in matte finish, or subtle texture contrasts, is perfect for wearing alongside a classic watch. A simple, engraved cuff bracelet is ideal for a professional setting, while a sleek design accented with black onyx or diamonds can elevate his festive attire. These pieces effortlessly transition from a relaxed, casual outfit to formal evening wear. 

Modern Rings And Bands

Rings have evolved beyond just a ceremonial symbol. Consider gifting a slim, stackable gold/silver band or a minimal platinum signet ring. These are pieces designed to be worn continuously, on any finger, mixed with other metals, or even engraved with a shared significant date. To add a significant meaning, one can gift birth gemstone rings resonating with astrology & spirituality. Their value is twofold as they are smart, accessible investments, and they are practical, everyday items that truly become integrated into the wearer's personal signature.

Cufflinks And Brooches

Cufflinks and brooches are small yet powerful, demonstrating that true sophistication lies in the intricate details and individual personality. For formal wear, select cufflinks with a clean engraved design or featuring deep-toned stones like emeralds or sapphires for a non-traditional hint of colour. This is a subtle luxury that speaks volumes. Alternatively, a single, elegant lapel pin or brooch, with a small, artistic gold motif, can instantly elevate a simple jacket or traditional kurta. These pieces often feature mixed metal textures or subtle gemstone accents. Gifting a designer brooch or a pair of gemstone cufflinks is perfect for the sibling who loves to make an impact. 

Mr. Suresh Krishnan is the Vice President - Sales of PNG Jewellers

