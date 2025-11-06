How To Keep Your Pets Warm And Comfortable During Winters

(By Ms. Smriti Thomas)

Winter’s chill doesn’t just affect us - it can take a toll on our pets too. From cold floors to reduced activity levels, the season brings unique challenges for pet parents. As temperatures drop, our furry companions need a little extra warmth and care to stay comfortable and healthy. While a thick coat offers some natural protection, it’s not always enough against biting winds and cold floors.

With a few simple adjustments - from creating a cozy resting spot to mindful walks mindful and seasonal grooming you can help your pet stay safe, warm and happy all winter along.

Create A Cozy Spot:

Just like us, dogs love a warm and soft place to curl up in during cold weather. Add extra layers to their bedding, such as fleece blankets or a plush pet bed, and keep it away from draughty areas or cold floors.

Adjust Their Diet And Hydration:

In winter, dogs may burn more calories to stay warm. A slightly richer diet or nutrient-balanced meals can help, but always in moderation. And don’t forget fresh water - hydration is just as important in the cold as it is in the heat.

Limit Outdoor Exposure:

Cold weather can be harsh on your dog’s paws and overall health. Keep outdoor playtime shorter during chilly mornings and evenings, and opt for gentle walks when the sun is out.

Pamper Their Paws:

Cold surfaces, and dry air can cause cracks in your dog’s paw pads. Applying a pet-safe balm and cleaning their paws after every walk keeps them soft and protected.

Maintain Regular Grooming:

Avoid shaving their coat too short before winter. A clean, well-brushed coat helps retain natural oils and provides better insulation.

Ms. Smriti Thomas is the Founder & CEO at Muttley Crew