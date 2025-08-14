Hearing Loss Could Signal Higher Dementia Risk: Here’s What To Know

(Dr. Prasun Chatterjee)

Hearing loss can make it hard to understand words, but it can also mean you are more likely to get dementia. Knowing the early signs of hearing problems and why they could be bad for your brain health can help you take action early.

Why hearing Loss Links To Dementia

Brain overload

When hearing is hard, the brain has to work harder to figure out what sounds mean. This extra work takes away from memory and thinking skills. This constant stress can wear out the brain over time, making it harder to learn new things and raising the risk of dementia.

It can be hard to talk to people if you can't hear well. People might not want to go to social events, meet up with friends, or even talk on the phone. This makes the brain less active and stimulated, which are both important for brain health. Less interaction over time can make it harder to think and make it more likely that you will get dementia.

If you don't get enough sound input, some parts of your brain that help you hear, remember, and think can slowly shrink. Atrophy is the loss of brain tissue that affects how well the brain works. Over time, a smaller brain and less activity may make it more likely that you will lose your memory or get dementia.

Studies show a clear link, mild hearing loss may double the risk of dementia, moderate loss may triple it, and severe loss may raise the risk by almost five times. It is very important to take care of your hearing to protect your brain health. It can also lower your risk of getting dementia.

What You Can Do Early To Help Protect Your Brain

Regular hearing tests can help find problems early. Hearing aids help your brain relax and keep you socially active. Eating a balanced diet, staying active, managing stress, and getting enough sleep are all good for your brain health. These habits, along with taking care of your hearing, help protect your memory and lower your risk of dementia over time.

Hearing loss isn't just a pain, it can also be a sign of or a risk factor for dementia. You can help protect your brain by spotting early signs, figuring out why the link exists, and acting quickly, like getting tests and using aids.

Dr. Prasun Chatterjee is Chief of Geriatric Medicine at Artemis Hospitals

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

