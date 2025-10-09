Festive Skincare Routine: Makeup All Day, Detox All Night

(By Uttara Talapatra)

The festive season is great for our spirit and for strengthening bonds with family and friends. But at the same time, it wreaks havoc on our body and our systems, as it is a concentrated period of late nights, poor diet and all round rule-breaking as far as health codes are concerned. And our skin is no exception!

Since our skin is a living organ, and gets affected by internal and external parameters, think sleep deprivation, drinking, overindulgence in food, breakage of self-care routine etc., it's no wonder that the festive season comes with its own set of skin issues. There is suddenly an epidemic of tired & patchy looking skin, breakouts that appear out of nowhere, dullness that threatens to dim the glow of the brightest diyas, and of course the sudden appearance of fine lines under our eyes or around our laugh lines etc. Hence, during this period, it is extremely important that we give our skin some extra care and pampering, over and above the usual attention, so that this kind of damage does not become a permanent feature of our skin.

Keep Your Skin Fresh-looking Through The Day

Days and evenings are of course spent in various celebrations, and thus makeup is a no brainer. However, always remember to prep and nourish your skin with an effective and lightweight moisturiser, which will keep it hydrated for long. In addition, always remember to use a Hyaluronic Acid based serum to fix moisture in your skin and protect your skin barrier, while acting as the perfect primer for your makeup. These simple precautions can ensure that your skin barrier's integrity is maintained well, along with locking in much-needed moisture. This will help your skin retain its fresh and dewy look and not let it become dry or fatigued.

Yes To Makeup, But Not Without This First

For partying the nights away, use a mix of a lightweight and water based moisturising gel, together with a nourishing serum with Ceramides, to keep those fine lines at bay. You can also supplement this with some Vitamin C serum to give you that extra glow at any gathering. Remembering to use these products underneath your makeup, helps to ensure that your skin still receives all the goodness it needs, to bounce back the next day.

Rest, Recover And Rejuvenate Overnight!

Finally, don't ever skip cleansing. Every night, post the parties, no matter how late it is, remember to cleanse your face and neck with a gentle cleanser, ensuring it can breathe through the night. Support it with a double dose of a Ceramide and Squalane enriched serum like the Magical Blends Renewing Overnight Serum to ward off any signs of fatigue and to prevent fine lines from forming.

These simple hacks will ensure your skin remains dewy and glowing all through the festive season, and you can have tons of fabulous selfies to look back upon these happy times.

Uttara Talapatra is the Founder of Magical Blends shares