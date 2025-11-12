Colour Therapy In Makeup: How Shades Influence Mood And Lifestyle Choices

(By Chetna Kochar)

Think of your makeup bag as a mood palette, wherein each shade waits to shape how you feel and how others perceive you. From energizing reds to calming blues, the colours we wear are more than trends; they're tools of emotional expression. Colour therapy in makeup combines beauty and psychology to show that the right hues can elevate not just your look but also your mindset and life.

ALSO READ: Everyday Rituals That Define The Lifestyle Of A Well-Groomed Man

The Emotional Power Of Colour

Every colour has an emotional frequency that not only changes how we look but also how we feel. Bold reds are for strength and timeless sophistication, energizing feelings of passion, energy, and self-confidence; with one classic red lip, a person can go from a subtle to a strong aura in an instant. Pinks and peaches are warm and playful, adding a soft, approachable charm that is best placed in relaxed situations. Yellow and orange hues exude optimism and creativity, placing energy upon the wearer. Cooling blues and greens invite calm and composure, refreshing the stresses. Purples and plums evoke sophistication and mystery, while earthy neutrals remain timeless symbols of balance, elegance, and grounded professionalism.

From Mood To Lifestyle

The shades we are attracted to may often reflect and mold our lifestyles. The act of wearing colours corresponding to a certain desired emotion increases self-perception and, in fact, even alters behavior. A "power red" can fuel confidence before a presentation, while calming colours like blue or green can project trust and poise. Makeup also works with an occasion: soft tones for easy daytime wear and deeper, dramatic tones for evening elegance. Beyond aesthetics, playing with colour is an act of creative self-expression that lets a person experiment with identity and change.

colour therapy in makeup brings us back to the reality that beauty is art and emotion. When used intentionally, colour becomes a tool for self-alignment, helping us project who we are, how we feel, and how we choose to move through the world.

Chetna Kochar is Assistant General Manager at colours Queen Cosmetics