Breast Cancer Awareness 2025: Experts Reveal Silent Risks, Early Detection, And Prevention

Breast cancer continues to be one of the most prevalent cancers among women worldwide. Despite significant medical advancements, early detection and prevention remain critical. This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, leading doctors shed light on why the disease is often “silent,” how genetic profiling can identify risk years before symptoms, and what lifestyle changes can truly make a difference.

ALSO READ: Desk Yoga For Bone Strength: Simple Office Exercises To Boost Posture And Vitality

Why Breast Cancer Is Called A “Silent Disease”

“Breast cancer is indeed a silent disease. In its early stages, it may not present any classic symptoms like lumps, redness, or nipple discharge,” explains Dr. Sajeev Nair, the Chief Curator of World Biohack Summit Dubai, and the Founder and Chairman of Bengaluru based health-tech startup, Vieroots. “Some aggressive types, like inflammatory breast cancer, may not even form lumps and can evade detection through self-exams or mammograms. Many cancerous lumps are also painless initially, making women ignore them. Yet, pre-malignant cells can spread to bones, liver, lungs, and brain, staying dormant until they reactivate during stage-4 metastasis.”

Dr. Lubna Chingili, Chief Medical Officer, Global innovation Centre, NURA - AI Health Screening Centre, adds, “Small lumps or changes in breast size, shape, or skin texture can often be overlooked. High-tech imaging like mammography and ultrasound helps identify these subtle changes early. Shifting from reactive treatment to proactive wellness should be the goal.”

Genetic Profiling: Identifying Risk Before Symptoms Appear

Genetic testing is transforming breast cancer prevention. “Breast cancer can arise from multiple gene variants beyond BRCA1 and BRCA2, including TP53, PTEN, STK11, CHEK2, and ATM,” Dr. Nair notes. “Tests like Eplimo combine genetic and metabolic assessments to accurately identify women at higher risk, sometimes decades before symptoms appear.”

Dr. Chingili highlights the practical benefits: “Genetic profiling allows personalised prevention plans, including targeted screening, lifestyle adjustments, and in some cases, therapy to reduce risk. Awareness at this stage empowers women to manage their health proactively.”

Lifestyle Changes That Truly Make A Difference

Lifestyle plays a crucial role in breast cancer prevention. Dr. Chingili says, “Exercise regulates estrogen and insulin levels, maintains healthy body weight, and reduces inflammation. A diet rich in colorful fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and healthy fats supports cellular health, while limiting alcohol, processed foods, and refined sugar further reduces risk. Stress management, sleep hygiene, and avoiding smoking also contribute to holistic wellness.”

Dr. Nair adds, “Lifestyle changes can be generic, like cutting alcohol, or highly personalised based on genetic testing. Measures spanning diet, exercise, supplements, sleep, yoga, meditation, and stress management are research-validated to help prevent breast cancer. It’s not a single change, but a comprehensive lifestyle approach that counts.”

The Power Of Awareness

“Prevention always starts with awareness,” says Dr. Chingili. “The combination of technology, genetics, and lifestyle interventions enables women to take full control of their breast health. Early detection saves lives and allows women to live with confidence, resilience, and comfort.”

Dr. Nair concludes, “With genetic profiling and lifestyle management, women can avoid invasive procedures and the emotional toll of late-stage treatments. Prevention is no longer reactive, it’s empowering.”

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator