Bhai Dooj 2025: 6 Quick And Easy Sugar-Free Mithai Recipes For Your Brother

Celebrate Bhai Dooj 2025 with 6 quick and easy sugar-free mithai recipes. Healthy, delicious, and perfect for your brother this festive season.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 10:18 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bhai Dooj is a festival that celebrates the unique bond between brothers and sisters, and what better way to make it special than delicious homemade sweets? This year, health-conscious families are increasingly looking for sugar-free mithai options that are quick, easy, and still indulgent.

By following these recipes, you can make Bhai Dooj 2025 memorable, delicious, and health-friendly without spending hours in the kitchen. Each mithai brings a unique flavour, texture, and festive vibe to the celebrations, ensuring smiles all around.

1. Almond Malai Kulfi

(Image Source: Pinterest/sikkusaleem92)
(Image Source: Pinterest/sikkusaleem92)

Almond Malai Kulfi is a creamy, indulgent dessert that is naturally sweetened without refined sugar. The recipe combines full-fat milk, lightly roasted almonds, and a touch of natural sweeteners. The preparation involves simmering milk until it thickens, blending in ground almonds, and adding cardamom for that festive aroma. Pour the mixture into moulds and freeze for a few hours to achieve a perfect kulfi consistency. The end result is a smooth, rich dessert that melts in your mouth and brings a luxurious touch to Bhai Dooj celebrations. You can garnish this guilt-free dessert with almonds and saffron strands for an elevated visual appeal.

2. Grilled Almond Barfi

(Image Source: Pinterest/alisoninwonderland1)
(Image Source: Pinterest/alisoninwonderland1)

Grilled Almond Barfi is a festive favourite reinvented with sugar-free ingredients. This mithai uses roasted almonds, milk powder, and natural sweeteners, creating a nutty, caramel-like taste without refined sugar. This dessert involves simple preparation when almonds are first blended, then mixed with milk and sweetener, and cooked till it's thickened. Once done, pour into a tray. Once slightly set, you can grill or lightly brown the top for added texture and a subtle smoky aroma that enhances the festive feel. The barfi is cut into small squares or diamonds, making it easy to serve and perfect for gifting.

3. Dry Fruit Ladoo

(Image Source: Pinterest/code2cook2017)
(Image Source: Pinterest/code2cook2017)

Dry Fruit Ladoo is a versatile, energy-packed mithai perfect for Bhai Dooj. These ladoos use almonds, cashews, pistachios, and dates to bind the mixture naturally without sugar. Roasting the nuts lightly enhances their flavour, while cardamom adds a festive aroma. The mixture is chopped or ground to a coarse consistency, pressed into round balls, and optionally rolled in desiccated coconut or poppy seeds for added texture. Dry Fruit Ladoo embodies tradition, health, and taste, offering a wholesome option for festive indulgence.

4. Kaju Pista Roll
Bhai Dooj 2025: 6 Quick And Easy Sugar-Free Mithai Recipes For Your Brother

(Image Source: Pinterest/diasfreda)
(Image Source: Pinterest/diasfreda)

Kaju Pista Roll is a classic festive mithai reinvented with natural sweeteners. Cashews and pistachios are soaked and blended into a smooth, creamy mixture, combined with a touch of stevia or jaggery syrup, and then rolled into elegant cylinders. This combination of nutty flavour with the subtle hint of cardamom makes it irresistible during Bhai Dooj. Kaju Pista Rolls are easy to make, require minimal ingredients, and set quickly in the refrigerator, making them a convenient choice for last-minute preparations.

5. Badam Halwa

(Image Source: Pinterest/ranjanadalmia)
(Image Source: Pinterest/ranjanadalmia)

Badam Halwa is a traditional festive sweet that can be made sugar-free with natural sweeteners like stevia or dates. The recipe involves blending almonds into a fine paste, simmering them in milk or ghee, and infusing the mixture with cardamom. Cooking the mixture until thick and glossy creates a rich, indulgent halwa that retains the authentic flavour without added sugar. Garnishing with slivered almonds or saffron enhances both flavour and presentation. It’s a straightforward recipe that can be prepared in under 30 minutes.

6. Malai Ladoo

(Image Source: Pinterest/spicesandflavor)
(Image Source: Pinterest/spicesandflavor)

Malai Ladoo is a creamy, melt-in-your-mouth mithai made from fresh cream, nuts, and natural sweeteners. The preparation involves simmering cream with cardamom, folding in finely chopped nuts, and shaping the mixture into soft, round balls. These ladoos set quickly, require minimal ingredients, and taste decadent without any refined sugar. The richness of malai combined with the crunch of nuts makes it a festive favourite that can be prepared in advance. Malai Ladoo is perfect for gifting or serving to guests during Bhai Dooj, providing a creamy, satisfying sweet that everyone will enjoy.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani specialises in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. When she is not at her desk, she can be found whipping up a delicious cake!
Published at : 23 Oct 2025 10:18 AM (IST)
Bhai Dooj 2025 Sugar-free Mithai Healthy Festival Desserts
