Asthma Cases Rising In Indian Cities: Air Pollution, Lifestyle And Delayed Diagnosis To Blame

{By: Dr Nana Kunjir}

Asthma is becoming more common in cities across India. It’s especially noticeable among children and young adults. People living in metro places are finding it harder to breathe easy. Asthma is a long-term illness that affects the lungs. It causes coughing, wheezing, and trouble breathing. More people are suffering from it now than ever before.

Many believe changing weather or modern living habits are to blame. But the truth is, asthma is rising because of several issues working together. Air pollution, indoor smoke, crowded living spaces, and slow diagnosis all play a part. Asthma now affects people all year round not just in certain seasons. It’s important to understand what’s causing this rise so we can reduce the problem.

ALSO READ: 30-Day No Sugar Challenge: Benefits, Risks, And How To Stay On Track

Pollution In The Air We Breathe

The air in most big cities is dirty. Cars, trucks, factories, and construction sites all release harmful particles into the air. Burning garbage and crop waste adds to it. One of the most harmful pollutants is fine dust called PM2.5 and PM10. These tiny particles are so small they go deep into the lungs when we breathe. They cause irritation, swelling, and breathing trouble. Another harmful gas is nitrogen dioxide. It mostly comes from vehicle fumes. People, especially children, who live near busy roads are often exposed to this gas. Over time, it damages the lungs and makes it harder to breathe. There’s also ozone. High in the sky, ozone protects us from the sun’s rays. But near the ground, it’s harmful. It forms when sunlight reacts with pollution in the air. Ground-level ozone can make asthma symptoms worse causing cough, chest tightness, and wheezing.

City Living And Its Effect On Health

Modern city life means spending a lot of time indoors. Often, these indoor spaces have poor ventilation. Many people are also eating more processed food and don't exercise much. This has led to a rise in obesity. Being overweight makes asthma worse. It puts pressure on the lungs and can cause more inflammation in the body. Children in cities get sick more often with colds and chest infections. Crowded schools and poor air quality inside homes make things worse. These illnesses can trigger asthma or cause breathing trouble that is mistaken for something else. As a result, many children are not diagnosed on time.

Why Asthma Often Goes Unnoticed

Many people ignore early signs of asthma. Frequent coughing or breathlessness is often thought to be a minor problem. Some people don’t visit a doctor because they think it will go away on its own.

Even when people do seek help, the right tests may not be done. There’s a simple test called spirometry that checks how well the lungs are working. But it’s not always available in every clinic. Without this test, asthma might be confused with a chest infection or allergy. Another problem is treatment. Inhalers are the best way to manage asthma, but many stop using them once they feel better. Some people fear that inhalers are unsafe or addictive.

These fears are not true, but they stop people from getting the help they need.

What Can Be Done To Help

To deal with asthma, we need to clean up the air. That means reducing vehicle emissions, managing dust from building sites, and using cleaner cooking fuels. Cities also need more green spaces and better waste management. People need to know that asthma can be controlled. Early testing and proper use of inhalers can make a big difference. Doctors should teach patients how to use inhalers the right way and encourage regular check-ups. Schools and offices should keep indoor air clean and notice early signs of asthma in children and adults. In some cities, people don’t know how bad the air is because there are no updates.

Asthma is rising fast in India’s cities. It’s caused by air pollution, unhealthy living, and delayed care. But it can be managed. With cleaner air, early diagnosis, and the right treatment, people can live well with asthma. The time to act is now so everyone can breathe freely again

Keeping your lungs healthy doesn’t have to be complicated—it’s about making small, mindful choices every day. Eat a balanced diet with plenty of protein, water, and antioxidant-rich foods, while avoiding overly spicy, oily dishes and cold drinks. Stay active through regular exercise like yoga, pranayama, walking, cycling, swimming, or running. Say no to harmful addictions such as smoking and alcohol. Protect yourself from pollution by wearing a mask in crowded or dusty areas, and try to steer clear of allergens that may trigger breathing issues. Lastly, keep your immunity strong by getting recommended vaccines like those for influenza and pneumonia. Your lungs work tirelessly for you—give them the care they deserve.

The author, Dr Nana Kunjir, is the Consultant pulmonologist and intensivist, at Sahyadri super speciality hospital, Hadapsar, Pune.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator