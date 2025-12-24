Organisers of the proposed Vishva Sanatan Mahapeeth have outlined plans for a large scale spiritual and cultural centre to be developed in Haridwar, featuring initiatives such as a Sanatan Sansad and structured training programmes aimed at youth. The project is estimated to involve an investment of around ₹1,000 crore.

The foundation ceremony (Shila Poojan and Udghosh) for the project was held on 21 November 2025 in Haridwar, marked by Vedic rituals and traditional ceremonies. Saints, scholars, and representatives of Sanatan institutions were present at the event, which formally marked the beginning of the initiative.

Further details were shared during a press conference held on 19 December 2025 at the Press Club of India, New Delhi. Organisers presented the project’s objectives, proposed infrastructure, and construction timeline to the national media.

Vishva Sanatan Mahapeeth is an initiative of Teerth Sewa Nyas, a registered Sanatan organisation based in Haridwar, engaged in religious, cultural, educational, and social activities across several states. The project is being led by Pujya Tirthacharya Shri Ram Vishal Das Ji Maharaj, President of Teerth Sewa Nyas and Peethadhishwar of the Mahapeeth.

According to the organisers, construction is planned to begin in 2025 and will be completed in phases by 2032. The Mahapeeth is proposed to be developed on approximately 100 acres, following principles of Vedic Vastu Shastra. Planned facilities include a Sanatan Sansad building, a Veda Temple and archives, a gurukul and training centre, yagya shalas, saint residences, pilgrim accommodation, a cow conservation centre, a museum, a large dharma sabha ground, and a symbolic parikrama path representing pilgrimage sites. Supporting infrastructure such as meditation centres, libraries, research institutes, and community dining facilities is also proposed.

A key component highlighted during the press conference was the concept of a Sanatan Sansad, envisioned as a forum bringing together saints and acharyas from various Sanatan traditions in India and abroad for dialogue and coordination. Organisers also announced a training initiative aiming to prepare approximately 100,000 individuals annually in areas such as self defence, physical fitness, yoga, discipline, and traditional practices, with an emphasis on service and personal responsibility.

The press conference was attended by several religious leaders, project office bearers, and invited guests, including former Indian cricketer Pradeep Sagwan. According to the organisers, once completed, the Vishva Sanatan Mahapeeth is intended to function as an international centre for Sanatan culture, education, and spiritual dialogue.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)