Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeInfotainmentVishva Sanatan Mahapeeth Project Details Shared; Sanatan Sansad And Training Initiatives Proposed

Vishva Sanatan Mahapeeth Project Details Shared; Sanatan Sansad And Training Initiatives Proposed

Vishva Sanatan Mahapeeth project details revealed, proposing a ₹1,000 crore spiritual and cultural centre in Haridwar with a Sanatan Sansad and youth training initiatives.

By : M. Attri | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 08:06 PM (IST)

Organisers of the proposed Vishva Sanatan Mahapeeth have outlined plans for a large scale spiritual and cultural centre to be developed in Haridwar, featuring initiatives such as a Sanatan Sansad and structured training programmes aimed at youth. The project is estimated to involve an investment of around ₹1,000 crore.

Vishva Sanatan Mahapeeth Project Details Shared; Sanatan Sansad And Training Initiatives Proposed

The foundation ceremony (Shila Poojan and Udghosh) for the project was held on 21 November 2025 in Haridwar, marked by Vedic rituals and traditional ceremonies. Saints, scholars, and representatives of Sanatan institutions were present at the event, which formally marked the beginning of the initiative.

Further details were shared during a press conference held on 19 December 2025 at the Press Club of India, New Delhi. Organisers presented the project’s objectives, proposed infrastructure, and construction timeline to the national media.

Vishva Sanatan Mahapeeth is an initiative of Teerth Sewa Nyas, a registered Sanatan organisation based in Haridwar, engaged in religious, cultural, educational, and social activities across several states. The project is being led by Pujya Tirthacharya Shri Ram Vishal Das Ji Maharaj, President of Teerth Sewa Nyas and Peethadhishwar of the Mahapeeth.

According to the organisers, construction is planned to begin in 2025 and will be completed in phases by 2032. The Mahapeeth is proposed to be developed on approximately 100 acres, following principles of Vedic Vastu Shastra. Planned facilities include a Sanatan Sansad building, a Veda Temple and archives, a gurukul and training centre, yagya shalas, saint residences, pilgrim accommodation, a cow conservation centre, a museum, a large dharma sabha ground, and a symbolic parikrama path representing pilgrimage sites. Supporting infrastructure such as meditation centres, libraries, research institutes, and community dining facilities is also proposed.

Vishva Sanatan Mahapeeth Project Details Shared; Sanatan Sansad And Training Initiatives Proposed

A key component highlighted during the press conference was the concept of a Sanatan Sansad, envisioned as a forum bringing together saints and acharyas from various Sanatan traditions in India and abroad for dialogue and coordination. Organisers also announced a training initiative aiming to prepare approximately 100,000 individuals annually in areas such as self defence, physical fitness, yoga, discipline, and traditional practices, with an emphasis on service and personal responsibility.

The press conference was attended by several religious leaders, project office bearers, and invited guests, including former Indian cricketer Pradeep Sagwan. According to the organisers, once completed, the Vishva Sanatan Mahapeeth is intended to function as an international centre for Sanatan culture, education, and spiritual dialogue.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)

About the author M. Attri

Attri is a content writer for ABP Live Team. When he's not busy contributing, he enjoys exploring new destinations and cherishing moments with his family.
Read
Published at : 24 Dec 2025 08:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Haridwar Cultural Heritage Sanatan Dharma Gurukul Vishva Sanatan Mahapeeth Sanatan Sansad Teerth Sewa Nyas Spiritual Projects Youth Training

Before You Go

BMC Elections 2026: Multi-Cornered Election Could Shift Power Balance in Mumbai, BJP Eyes Advantage

Top Headlines

News
No New Mining Leases: Centre’s Big Order On Aravallis
No New Mining Leases: Centre’s Big Order On Aravallis
India
‘PM, President Didn’t Meet Me, Only Rahul Gandhi Reached Out’: Unnao Rape Survivor
‘PM, President Didn’t Meet Me, Only Rahul Gandhi Reached Out’: Unnao Rape Survivor
India
'Candle March For Gaza, Silence For Bangladesh': UP CM Yogi's Scathing Remarks At Opposition
'Candle March For Gaza, Silence For Bangladesh': UP CM Yogi's Scathing Remarks At Opposition
Cities
Air Quality Improves In Delhi: GRAP-IV Curbs Withdrawn, ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ Rule Stays
Air Quality Improves In Delhi: GRAP-IV Curbs Withdrawn, ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ Rule Stays

Videos

BMC Elections 2026: Multi-Cornered Election Could Shift Power Balance in Mumbai, BJP Eyes Advantage
BMC Election 2026: Muslim Voter Influence Could Tilt Battle Between Thackeray Alliance and Mahayuti
BMC Polls: Uddhav-Raj Alliance Calculated Move or Risky Gamble Amid Mahayuti’s Stronghold?
UP Politics: BJP’s 40 Brahmin MLAs Hold Key Meeting in Lucknow, Sparks Buzz Ahead of 2027 Polls
BMC Election 2026: Thackeray Cousins Uddhav-Raj Together at Balasaheb Memorial
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Trump-Class Warships: A Bold Push For Naval Supremacy Amid Global Rivalries
Opinion
Embed widget