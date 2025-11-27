Students Get Direct Access to Top Global Universities at Upcoming Education Fair in Kolkata

QS, the global higher-education and student-mobility experts, will host its Master’s Education Fair in Kolkata on 29th November, reflecting the city’s growing appetite for international postgraduate study. The event, held at The Park Hotel, will bring prospective students together with admissions teams from universities across the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe and East Asia.

Kolkata has emerged as one of India’s most active centres for outward-looking learners. According to the Global Student Flows report by QS, the number of students exploring overseas study options has grown at an 11.3% compound annual rate since 2022, with more than 20,000 considering foreign institutions in 2025. Rising interest in global exposure, interdisciplinary learning and industry-aligned graduate pathways continues to shape the city’s educational ambitions.

This year’s fair will feature representatives from world's top-ranked and globally recognised institutions, including the University of Cambridge, EADA Business School Barcelona, BI Norwegian Business School and Taipei Medical University, alongside prominent US universities such as Drexel University, the University of Vermont, NYU Tandon School of Engineering, the University of Pittsburgh, and the Savannah College of Art and Design.

“Students from Kolkata and surrounding regions are increasingly seeking internationally recognised qualifications that offer academic excellence and strong career outcomes,” said Pieter Funnekotter, Senior Vice President, Candidate Engagement, QS. “Findings from our International Student Survey 2024: Source India show that 70% of prospective Indian students are concerned about the rising cost of living abroad, while 52% have already attended a student recruitment fair in search of clearer information.

The QS Masters Fair is designed with these concerns in mind: it brings world-class universities to Kolkata and gives students direct access to admissions decision-makers, scholarship opportunities and practical guidance, enabling them to make confident and well-informed choices about their academic futures.”

QS operates globally and has around 30% of its workforce in India, giving the organisation a perspective that is both international in scope and deeply informed by local realities. This combination helps QS understand the ambitions and decision-making context of Indian students in a meaningful way.

Attendees will also have access to personalised counselling, application guidance and profile evaluation through QS Apply, along with career-readiness support such as CV reviews, LinkedIn optimisation and complimentary professional headshots.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, 29th November 2025

Time: 2:00 PM – 5:30 PM

Venue: The Park Hotel, 17 Park Street, Kolkata

