Punjab’s fields are buzzing with success this harvest season! The state has achieved record-breaking paddy procurement, reflecting not just a bumper crop but also the Mann Government’s commitment to farmer welfare and transparent governance.

A New Chapter in Punjab’s Farming Story

Gone are the days when farmers struggled for timely payments or fair prices. Under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Punjab’s agriculture is witnessing a fundamental transformation, from better irrigation facilities and efficient market (mandi) management to the assured purchase of every grain at MSP.

The result? A historic 150 lakh tonnes of paddy procured across the state is a milestone that highlights both the hard work of farmers and the efficiency of the government’s procurement system.

Farmers First, Always

Transparency and trust have become the new face of Punjab’s procurement system. So far, ₹32,000 crore+ has been directly transferred to farmers' bank accounts, ensuring that every cultivator receives what they deserve on time, without middlemen or hassle.

Farmers across 1,800+ mandis are selling their produce smoothly, supported by upgraded infrastructure and proper storage facilities. Whether it’s a small farmer or a large producer, everyone is part of Punjab’s agricultural success story.

Every Grain Matters

For the Mann Government, this record isn’t just about numbers; it’s about respecting the sweat, soil, and spirit of Punjab’s farmers. The administration has vowed to purchase every single grain produced with hard work and dedication.

From ensuring irrigation in every field to promoting crop diversification, the focus remains clear: Empower farmers, strengthen agriculture, and boost Punjab’s economy.

A Revolution Rooted in the Soil

Punjab’s success in paddy procurement is proof that when governance meets ground reality, transformation follows. The state’s farmers and youth are driving growth, while the Mann Government ensures that their contributions translate into prosperity and pride.

This harvest season, Punjab didn’t just grow crops it boosted confidence.

With record paddy procurement, timely payments, and transparent processes, the state is redefining what farmer-first governance truly means.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.