Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeInfotainmentPunjab Sets Record in Paddy Procurement - Farmers Reap the Rewards Under CM Bhagwant Mann’s Leadership

Punjab Sets Record in Paddy Procurement - Farmers Reap the Rewards Under CM Bhagwant Mann’s Leadership

Punjab records historic paddy procurement under CM Bhagwant Mann, ensuring timely payments, transparent processes, and farmer-first governance that strengthens agriculture statewide.

By : ABP Live Focus | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 09:53 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Punjab’s fields are buzzing with success this harvest season! The state has achieved record-breaking paddy procurement, reflecting not just a bumper crop but also the Mann Government’s commitment to farmer welfare and transparent governance.

A New Chapter in Punjab’s Farming Story

Gone are the days when farmers struggled for timely payments or fair prices. Under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Punjab’s agriculture is witnessing a fundamental transformation, from better irrigation facilities and efficient market (mandi) management to the assured purchase of every grain at MSP.

The result? A historic 150 lakh tonnes of paddy procured across the state is a milestone that highlights both the hard work of farmers and the efficiency of the government’s procurement system.

Farmers First, Always

Transparency and trust have become the new face of Punjab’s procurement system. So far, ₹32,000 crore+ has been directly transferred to farmers' bank accounts, ensuring that every cultivator receives what they deserve on time, without middlemen or hassle.

Farmers across 1,800+ mandis are selling their produce smoothly, supported by upgraded infrastructure and proper storage facilities. Whether it’s a small farmer or a large producer, everyone is part of Punjab’s agricultural success story.

Every Grain Matters

For the Mann Government, this record isn’t just about numbers; it’s about respecting the sweat, soil, and spirit of Punjab’s farmers. The administration has vowed to purchase every single grain produced with hard work and dedication.

From ensuring irrigation in every field to promoting crop diversification, the focus remains clear: Empower farmers, strengthen agriculture, and boost Punjab’s economy.

A Revolution Rooted in the Soil

Punjab’s success in paddy procurement is proof that when governance meets ground reality, transformation follows. The state’s farmers and youth are driving growth, while the Mann Government ensures that their contributions translate into prosperity and pride.

This harvest season, Punjab didn’t just grow crops it boosted confidence.
With record paddy procurement, timely payments, and transparent processes, the state is redefining what farmer-first governance truly means.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.

Published at : 03 Dec 2025 09:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Punjab Govt MSP CM Bhagwant Mann Punjab GOVERNMENT PADDY PROCUREMENT Agriculture News Farmer Welfare Punjab Agriculture
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola

Top Headlines

World
Russia Ratifies Key Military Logistics Pact With India Ahead Of Putin’s Visit
Russia Ratifies Key Military Logistics Pact With India Ahead Of Putin’s Visit
News
'Ridiculous & Baseless': MEA Hits Back At Pakistan Over Sri Lanka Aid Airspace Claim
'Ridiculous & Baseless': MEA Hits Back At Pakistan Over Sri Lanka Aid Airspace Claim
Delhi NCR
Delhi AQI Back In ‘Severe’ Zone As Pollution Levels Rise Again, No Relief In Sight
Delhi AQI Back In ‘Severe’ Zone As Pollution Levels Rise Again, No Relief In Sight
Technology
We Combed Through Govt's Mandatory 'Sanchar Saathi' App. Here's Which Permissions It WILL Ask You
We Combed Through Govt's Sanchar Saathi App. Here's Which Permission It WILL Ask You

Videos

Breaking: Karnataka CM–DyCM Breakfast Meet Signals Truce as Congress Claims ‘All Is Well’
Breaking: CCTV Shows Killer Switching Cars After Inderpreet ‘Harry’ Murder; Bishnoi–Brar Gang War Escalates
Breaking: Section 144 in force, PTI Workers Will Protest at Adiala Jail
Winter Session: Opposition Uproar Halts Parliament Over SIR Debate And Mandatory Govt App Issue
Breaking: Three killed in Tragic Bus-Truck Crash in Balrampur
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Embed widget