Plastic is everywhere today. The bottle you drink water from, the packet your kids eat chips from, even the milk pouch, medicine packaging, and most of the items we use in our daily lives. This plastic is no longer limited to the outside world, but has entered our bodies in the form of microplastics.

Microplastics are extremely small plastic particles that are smaller than 5 millimetres - sometimes even less than 10 microns. There are 1000 microns in a millimetre, and if we understand it in simple terms, these particles are smaller than a mustard seed. Today, microplastics are found in every corner of the earth - from the heights of Everest to the depths of the sea.

Now it has also reached inside our bodies. Scientific research has revealed that microplastics have been found in our blood, plasma, and even in the amniotic fluid (uterine fluid) of pregnant women. According to a study, the average person today is taking in microplastics equivalent to a credit card every week - either through breathing, food, or water.

Impact on Lungs: From Microplastics to Fibrosis

Microplastics, upon entering the body, give rise to various types of diseases, especially affecting the lungs. These particles enter the respiratory system and affect the functioning of the lungs. This leads to conditions like fibrosis, in which the cells of the lungs become rigid, and the lungs cannot function properly.

Structure and Function of the Respiratory System

The main organs of the respiratory system are: nose, mouth, throat, larynx (voice box), trachea, and lungs. When we breathe, air passes through the nose and mouth, then through the throat to the lungs and reaches the alveoli located at the bottom. This is where the exchange of oxygen takes place. You will be surprised to know that our respiratory system is about 2400 km long, through which oxygen reaches every part of the body.

Patanjali Research Institute's Innovative Effort: Bronchom

When a prestigious research paper published in 2022 revealed that microplastics had reached the lungs, scientists at the Patanjali Research Institute began working on this topic. This research was started in 2023, and after more than a year of in-depth study, scientists concluded that the effects of microplastics can be reduced with the help of Ayurveda. Bronchom is an Ayurvedic medicine that has been specially developed for cleaning and strengthening the lungs.

Research Process and Scientific Evidence

In this research, about 88 mice were exposed to microplastic particles. After this, they were given Bronchom medicine. To know what effect it had on their respiratory system, a machine called the Flexivent System was used, which is capable of measuring the functioning of the respiratory system.

During the research, it was found that Bronchom restored the lung function of the mice in a dose-dependent manner. This means that the more Bronchom was given, the more improvement was seen.

What does the microscopic examination say?

To understand the inflammation of the respiratory system, fluid was collected from the lungs of the mice using a technique called BALF (Bronchoalveolar Lavage Fluid) and examined. It was found that the level of immune cells like leukocytes, neutrophils, and lymphocytes had increased due to microplastics. But with the use of Bronchom, the level of all these cells decreased in a dose-dependent manner. Not only this, the levels of inflammation-related genes like IL-6, IL-8, and TNF-alpha also decreased with the consumption of Bronchom.

Clear differences in histopathology as well

In the examination of lung tissues (histopathology), it was also proved that the damaged airways from microplastics became like before with the use of Bronchom. Improvements were also seen in parameters like lung elasticity, pressure during exhalation, and the speed of airflow. Experiments on THP-1 cells (human-based cell line) also showed positive results with Bronchom and showed a dose-dependent effect.

Conclusion: Solution to the modern crisis through Ayurveda

Today, when we are surrounded by microplastics and when it is entering our bodies and giving rise to diseases, at such a time, Ayurvedic medicine like Bronchom has emerged as a ray of hope.

This research not only confirms the scientific nature of Ayurveda but also shows that if efforts are made with dedication and research, natural medical practices can become solutions to modern problems.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information does not constitute a medical advice or an offer to buy. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Reader discretion is advised.