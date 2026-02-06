Lifestyle Habits Driving Increase In Heart Attacks Among Youngsters, Expert Warns

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeInfotainmentLifestyle Habits Driving Increase In Heart Attacks Among Youngsters, Expert Warns

A senior cardiologist warns of a growing rise in heart attacks among young Indians, linking the trend to lifestyle habits and urging early screening and preventive care.

By : Infotainment Desk | Updated at : 06 Feb 2026 01:57 PM (IST)

A senior cardiologist has flagged a steady rise in heart attacks among young Indians, describing the trend as “a matter of concern” and stressing the need for early screening, awareness and healthier daily habits.

Speaking on the issue, Dr Naveen Bhamri, Vice Chairman and Head of Cardiology at Max Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi, said hospitals are increasingly seeing patients in their 30s and early 40s arriving with chest pain and acute cardiac events.

“We are seeing cardiac problems every day. Around 25 per cent of heart attacks in India occur in people below 40 years, and nearly half occur below 50. For a country with such a young population, this pattern is worrying,” he said.

Recalling a shift over the years, he noted that earlier children often accompanied their parents for treatment of heart disease, while today parents are increasingly bringing their children with similar complaints. Referring to findings from the INTERHEART Study, Dr Bhamri said traditional risk factors such as diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol and smoking continue to play a role, but lifestyle-related triggers are now equally significant.

Regular consumption of junk food, high stress levels, unregulated use of protein supplements and anabolic steroids, excessive caffeine intake, prolonged sitting and dependence on processed food were cited as key contributors to early-age heart disease.

He emphasised that awareness must begin early. “Everyone between 18 and 20 years should get a lipid profile done at least once. Early screening helps identify risk markers before symptoms appear,” he said, adding that families and educational institutions have a role in encouraging healthier routines.

On prevention, Dr Bhamri underlined the importance of stress management, adequate sleep and regular physical activity. He outlined a simple “A, B, C, D, E” framework maintaining controlled blood sugar, optimal blood pressure, low LDL cholesterol, a balanced diet and at least 150 minutes of weekly exercise. “Brisk walking, yoga or simple home routines are enough if followed consistently,” he said.

Discussing treatment, he said angioplasty remains the standard method to restore blood flow during a heart attack, with stents continuing to save lives. Drug-Coated Balloon angioplasty is now being used in select younger patients as an alternative in specific cases. “Technology is improving, but the best intervention is still prevention,” he added, noting that access to newer procedures is gradually expanding beyond major cities.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)

