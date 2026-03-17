Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson Nita M. Ambani was conferred the KISS Humanitarian Award 2025 at the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences campus in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. The honour acknowledges her extensive work in the fields of education, healthcare, rural transformation, women's empowerment and sports development.

The award was presented by Sri Lankan Nobel Laureate Mohan Munasinghe in the presence of KIIT, KISS and KIMS founder Dr Achyuta Samanta. Instituted in 2008, the KISS Humanitarian Award celebrates individuals and organisations making meaningful contributions to humanitarian causes globally. The recognition includes a citation and a gold-plated trophy.

Over the years, several prominent global figures have received the award, including industrialist Ratan Tata, spiritual leader the Dalai Lama and former Mauritius Prime Minister Anerood Jugnauth.

Address To Students Focuses On Equality And Aspirations

Speaking at the event, Ambani delivered a message centred on gender equality and ambition while addressing thousands of tribal students. “Whatever our sons can do, our daughters can do too; there is no difference between sons and daughters.”

Encouraging students to look beyond their current circumstances, she said, “Always remember where you are today is your beginning, not your destination. How far you can go will be determined by your dreams, your hardwork and your courage to keep going.”She also expressed optimism about the country’s trajectory, stating, “I am fully convinced that India’s future is extremely bright.”

Her remarks were aimed at inspiring students to pursue education and opportunities with confidence, regardless of their backgrounds.

KISS Continues To Empower Tribal Youth At Scale

The Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences remains one of the largest institutions globally dedicated to tribal education. It offers free education, accommodation and holistic development opportunities to nearly 80,000 students, spanning from kindergarten to postgraduate levels.

The institution has positioned itself as a key model for inclusive education, focusing on empowering underprivileged communities through structured learning and support systems.

Ambani’s recognition at the KISS campus highlights the intersection of philanthropy and grassroots impact, particularly in advancing education and social equity. Her address to nearly 40,000 students at the event underscored the role of aspiration and resilience in shaping future outcomes, reinforcing the broader message of inclusive growth and opportunity.