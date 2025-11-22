How To File An Online Police Complaint (e-FIR) In Any Indian State

Filing a police complaint no longer requires visiting a police station in many parts of India. With the introduction of online complaint systems and e-FIR services, citizens can report incidents quickly and conveniently from home using their mobile phones or computers. Although the exact process varies slightly from state to state, most police departments provide a similar structure for filing complaints online.

Here is a complete guide to help you file an online police complaint or e-FIR anywhere in India.

1. Visit Your State Police’s Official Website

Each state has its own police portal. For example:

Delhi Police: citizen services portal

Maharashtra Police: citizen portal

Karnataka Police: Seva Sindhu

You can search “<State Name> Police Online Complaint” to reach the official site. Avoid third-party websites.

2. Register or Log In

Most state portals ask users to create an account using:

Mobile number

Email ID

OTP verification

This helps the police keep track of your complaint and send updates.

3. Select the Service: Complaint, e-FIR, or Lost Report

Typically, states offer multiple options such as:

Online Complaint / Grievance – for non-cognisable issues or concerns

e-FIR – for specific cognisable offences like theft (without suspects)

Lost Property Report – for items like mobile phones, wallets, or documents

Choose the service according to your situation.

4. Fill in the Complaint/E-FIR Form

You will need to enter details like:

Your name, address, and contact number

Date, time, and location of the incident

Description of the event or offence

Details of lost items (if applicable)

Attach supporting documents or photos if required.

5. Submit and Note the Reference Number

Once submitted, you will receive:

A Complaint/Report Number

A downloadable acknowledgment

SMS/Email updates from the police

You can use your reference number to track the status online.

6. Follow Up if Necessary

If the case falls under cognisable offences, the police may contact you for verification or visit your location. For non-cognisable complaints, you will receive a digital acknowledgment.

Conclusion

Filing an online police complaint in India is now simpler, faster, and more transparent. Whether it's a lost phone, a theft, or any other issue, e-FIR and online complaint services allow citizens to seek help without delays. Always use official government portals to ensure the safety and validity of your report.