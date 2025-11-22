Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeInfotainmentHow To File An Online Police Complaint (e-FIR) In Any Indian State

How To File An Online Police Complaint (e-FIR) In Any Indian State

Here is a complete guide to help you file an online police complaint or e-FIR anywhere in India.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 05:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Filing a police complaint no longer requires visiting a police station in many parts of India. With the introduction of online complaint systems and e-FIR services, citizens can report incidents quickly and conveniently from home using their mobile phones or computers. Although the exact process varies slightly from state to state, most police departments provide a similar structure for filing complaints online.

Here is a complete guide to help you file an online police complaint or e-FIR anywhere in India.

1. Visit Your State Police’s Official Website

Each state has its own police portal. For example:

Delhi Police: citizen services portal

Maharashtra Police: citizen portal

Karnataka Police: Seva Sindhu

You can search “<State Name> Police Online Complaint” to reach the official site. Avoid third-party websites.

2. Register or Log In

Most state portals ask users to create an account using:

Mobile number

Email ID

OTP verification

This helps the police keep track of your complaint and send updates.

3. Select the Service: Complaint, e-FIR, or Lost Report

Typically, states offer multiple options such as:

Online Complaint / Grievance – for non-cognisable issues or concerns

e-FIR – for specific cognisable offences like theft (without suspects)

Lost Property Report – for items like mobile phones, wallets, or documents

Choose the service according to your situation.

4. Fill in the Complaint/E-FIR Form

You will need to enter details like:

Your name, address, and contact number

Date, time, and location of the incident

Description of the event or offence

Details of lost items (if applicable)

Attach supporting documents or photos if required.

5. Submit and Note the Reference Number

Once submitted, you will receive:

A Complaint/Report Number

A downloadable acknowledgment

SMS/Email updates from the police

You can use your reference number to track the status online.

6. Follow Up if Necessary

If the case falls under cognisable offences, the police may contact you for verification or visit your location. For non-cognisable complaints, you will receive a digital acknowledgment.

Conclusion

Filing an online police complaint in India is now simpler, faster, and more transparent. Whether it's a lost phone, a theft, or any other issue, e-FIR and online complaint services allow citizens to seek help without delays. Always use official government portals to ensure the safety and validity of your report.

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 05:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Online FIR Online Police Complaint E FIR
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
GRAP IV Measures To Be Imposed Under GRAP III As Delhi Struggles To Breathe Amid 'Very Poor' AQI
GRAP IV Measures To Be Imposed Under GRAP III Amid 'Very Poor' AQI In Delhi
India
Delhi Police Bust ISI-Linked Arms Network Using Drones To Push Turkey, China-Made Pistols Into India
Delhi Police Bust ISI-Linked Arms Network Using Drones To Push Turkey, China-Made Pistols Into India
India
IAF Pilot's Father Learnt About Tejas Jet Crash While Scrolling Dubai Airshow Videos On YouTube
IAF Pilot's Father Learnt About Tejas Jet Crash While Scrolling Videos On YouTube
India
‘World Won’t Survive Without Hindus,’ Says Mohan Bhagwat; Urges Economic Self-Reliance
‘World Won’t Survive Without Hindus,’ Says Mohan Bhagwat; Urges Economic Self-Reliance
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: University Guard Reveals About Dr. Umar's Secret Explosive Experiments
Delhi Car Blast: Security Forces Conducted Search Operation In Samba After Pakistani Drones Spotted
Delhi Car Blast: Mufti Irfan Admits Kashmir Terror Outfit Plan, AK-47 visits revealed
Delhi Car Blast: Contradictory Statements of Al-Falah University staff deepen Delhi Blast Suspicion
Tejas Crash: IAF Namansh Syal Dies as Tejas Aircraft Bursts Into Flames at Dubai Air Show
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does The ‘AI Bubble’ Actually Exist? And If It Does, When Will It Burst?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget