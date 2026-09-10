Bajaj Finserv - Home Loan: Meaning, Process, And Benefits

A home loan is money borrowed from a bank or a housing finance company to buy or build a residential property, repaid over an agreed period through monthly instalments, with the property itself serving as security for the loan. If you're looking into buying your first home, understanding what that arrangement actually involves, not just the headline interest rate, helps you compare offers and plan the repayment properly before you commit.

The Bajaj Finance Home Loan is offered by an RBI-regulated housing finance company, with loan amounts of up to Rs. 15 crore*, based on eligibility.

What does a home loan mean, and how does the process work?

In practice, a home loan means a lender pays out funds, either to the seller of the property or in stages during construction, and you repay that amount, plus interest, through equated monthly instalments (EMIs) over a fixed tenure. Because the property secures the loan, the lender has a legal claim on it until the loan is fully repaid. If repayment stops, the lender can, as a last resort, recover the outstanding amount through the property, which is why a home loan is treated differently from unsecured borrowing.

What are the core components that determine your loan?

Every home loan comes down to three variables that determine your monthly payment: the loan amount, the interest rate, and the tenure. The Bajaj Finance Home Loan offers loan amounts of up to Rs. 15 crore*, interest rates starting from 7.25%* p.a. for salaried applicants and 7.70%* p.a. for self-employed applicants, and a repayment tenure of up to 32 years*, all based on eligibility. EMIs start from Rs. 671/lakh* at the lowest applicable rate.

Fixed rate or floating rate: what's the practical difference?

A fixed-rate loan keeps the same interest rate for the tenure you agree to, so your EMI doesn't change unless you prepay. A floating-rate loan is linked to an external benchmark, such as the repo rate, so the EMI or tenure can shift as that benchmark moves. Both options are available with the Bajaj Finance Home Loan, and individual borrowers who choose a floating rate can part-prepay or foreclose the loan without an additional charge — a feature that doesn't apply in the same way to fixed-rate borrowing.

What does the application process actually involve?

The application for the Bajaj Finance Home Loan can be initiated online, with doorstep document pick-up available in place of branch visits. Broadly, the process involves submitting your personal and property details, providing supporting documents, and having the lender assess your eligibility before sanctioning the loan. Approval typically comes through in 48 hours*, and in some cases sooner, once the required information is submitted.

What documents does the process require?

Document type What it covers KYC documents Identity and address proof Income proof Salary slips (salaried) or profit and loss statement (self-employed) Business proof Required for self-employed applicants Property documents Title deed and allotment letter for the mortgaged property

Who is eligible to apply?

Eligibility differs by employment type. Salaried applicants need to be resident Indian citizens with a minimum of three years' work experience in a public sector firm, private sector firm, or MNC. Self-employed applicants need to have a minimum business vintage of five years. A CIBIL Score of 725 or above is generally preferred across both categories, and upper age limits are assessed at loan maturity rather than at the time of application.

What are the benefits of taking a home loan through a housing finance company?

Beyond simply funding the purchase, a home loan spreads a large expense over a long tenure, which makes homeownership achievable without paying the full property value upfront. The Bajaj Finance Home Loan offers 5,000+ approved projects, which can simplify the process for buyers purchasing within one of those developments, since the property's documentation has already been reviewed by the lender. Tax deductions on home loan repayment are also available, though only under the old tax regime for self-occupied properties, and applicability depends on the regime an individual chooses and their specific circumstances.

What happens once the loan is disbursed?

Repayment begins once the loan amount is disbursed, through EMIs that combine both principal and interest. Over the tenure, you have the option to prepay, using a lump sum toward the principal, or to consider a top-up if you need additional borrowing later. Individual borrowers with a floating-rate loan can part-prepay or foreclose without an additional charge, which is worth knowing if you expect to have surplus funds at some point during the loan's life, whether from a bonus, an inheritance, or another windfall. Borrowers can use a home loan prepayment calculator to understand the impact of prepaying on their EMI.

How does a home loan differ from other forms of secured borrowing?

A home loan is secured specifically against residential property, which is what allows lenders to offer it at comparatively lower interest rates and longer tenures than most unsecured borrowing, such as personal loans or credit cards. The trade-off is that the property itself is at risk if repayment stops, which isn't the case with unsecured debt. This is also why the application process for a home loan involves more documentation and property-specific verification than a personal loan typically does: the lender needs to confirm the property's legal standing and value before disbursing funds against it.

What mistakes do first-time borrowers commonly make?

A frequent one is comparing lenders purely on the advertised starting interest rate, without checking what rate they'd actually be offered based on their own income and credit profile. The starting figure is typically reserved for applicants with the strongest profiles, not a guaranteed rate for everyone. A second is not budgeting for the down payment separately from the loan amount, and only realising the shortfall once the property search is well underway. A third is underestimating how long a home loan commitment actually runs — a 20- or 30-year tenure outlasts most short-term assumptions about income growth or job stability, so it's worth planning conservatively rather than assuming your best-case income scenario holds for the entire period.

Where does the down payment fit into your borrowing decision?

Under the Reserve Bank of India's Master Direction for Housing Finance Companies, lenders can finance between 75% and 90% of a property's value, with the applicant contributing a minimum of 10% as a down payment from their own resources. This means a home loan, however large, doesn't cover the entire property cost. Planning for the down payment alongside the loan amount is part of understanding what taking a home loan actually involves.

Getting started: what should you settle before applying?

Before applying, work out the loan amount, rate type and tenure combination that fits your monthly budget, confirm which eligibility category you fall under, and gather your documents in advance. A home loan is a long-term commitment, and understanding the mechanics upfront, rather than just comparing headline rates, puts you in a better position to choose the right offer.

This is sponsored content published in partnership with Bajaj Finance Home Loan. It is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be treated as financial advice. Readers should verify current rates, fees and eligibility criteria directly with the lender before making a borrowing decision, and should consult a tax advisor for guidance specific to their situation. Figures marked with an asterisk (*) are subject to terms and conditions applicable on the lender's website. Terms and conditions apply.

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