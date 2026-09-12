India vs Afghanistan T20I Traffic Alert! Delhi Police Announce Restrictions From 2 PM Onwards

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Police issued traffic advisory for India-Afghanistan T20I match.

Restrictions around Arun Jaitley Stadium begin September 13, 2 PM.

BRICS Summit also causes congestion; commuters advised alternate routes.

India vs Afghanistan Delhi Police Advisory: Fans heading to the Arun Jaitley Stadium for the India vs Afghanistan T20I on September 13 will have to plan their journeys carefully, with the Delhi Traffic Police announcing restrictions and diversions around the venue. According to the advisory issued on Saturday, September 12, traffic movement, parking arrangements and vehicle diversions will be regulated in the stadium area from 2 PM onwards on match day.

The traffic measures come as Delhi is also hosting the ongoing BRICS Summit, potentially adding to congestion across the capital and making advance planning especially important for commuters.

Delhi Police Issue Advisory Ahead Of Match

The India vs Afghanistan T20I is expected to draw a large crowd to the Feroz Shah Kotla area, prompting authorities to introduce special traffic arrangements before the game.

In a post on X, Delhi Traffic Police said:

"In connection with the India–Afghanistan T20 Cricket Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on 13.09.2026, traffic restrictions, diversions and parking regulations will be in place in and around the stadium area from 1400 hrs onwards."

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The police have urged commuters to account for the restrictions before setting out and to avoid travelling through the match-zone unless necessary.

"Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, avoid unnecessary travel through the match venue area, use alternate routes wherever feasible and follow the directions of traffic personnel,"

With both a major international cricket fixture and the BRICS Summit taking place in the city, authorities are likely to face an especially demanding day on the roads.

Spectators Given Parking And Taxi Instructions

The traffic advisory also contains specific instructions for fans attending the match.

"Spectators are requested to use only designated entry, parking and app-based taxi pick-up/drop-off points. For real-time traffic updates, follow the official social media handles of Delhi Traffic Police,"

Fans travelling to the stadium are therefore expected to stick to approved access points and parking areas rather than attempting to find alternative drop-off locations near the ground.

The advisory is aimed not only at spectators but also at other motorists who may need to pass through central Delhi during the afternoon and evening.

The match is the opening fixture of India’s three-game T20I series against Afghanistan, making it one of the major sporting events on the capital’s calendar.