BRICS Summit: PM Modi Meets Xi Jinping, Thanks China For Support During India’s Chairmanship

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Modi thanked Xi for China's support during BRICS chairmanship.

BRICS adopted declaration, expressing concern over West Asia conflict.

Declaration urged restraint, civilian protection, and diplomatic resolution there.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked China for its support and cooperation during India’s BRICS chairmanship as he held bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

“It gives me great pleasure to extend a warm welcome to you. Thank you very much for your positive remarks at the BRICS Summit. I express my gratitude for the support and cooperation received from China during India's BRICS chairmanship,” Modi said during his meeting with Xi.

“We now have the opportunity to discuss bilateral cooperation. Once again, a warm welcome to India,” he added.

Xi, in his remarks, said China and India could learn from each other’s strengths and achieve shared development. He also called on the two countries to join hands for high-quality development and greater BRICS cooperation.

BRICS Declaration Raises Concern Over West Asia Conflict

Earlier, BRICS nations unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026, expressing deep concern over the continued escalation of tensions in West Asia and calling for maximum restraint to prevent further aggravation of the situation.

“We urge to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure in accordance with the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations in their entirety and interconnectedness, including respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the States,” the declaration said.

The declaration encouraged greater efforts through dialogue and diplomacy towards a long-term understanding that could contribute to lasting peace, security and stability in the region.

“We stress the need to work together to maintain smooth flow of global trade, supply chains and energy, in accordance with applicable international law,” it said.

The grouping also expressed serious concern over deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities under full safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). It stressed that nuclear safeguards, safety and security must be upheld, including during armed conflicts.

The declaration called for the implementation of relevant UN General Assembly and UN Security Council resolutions and urged all parties to maintain the ceasefire and ensure full and unhindered humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip.

Xi Calls For BRICS Role In West Asia Peace Efforts

Addressing the BRICS Summit, Xi called on member countries to play a peacemaking role amid the conflict in West Asia, saying China would work with other members towards that goal.

The BRICS declaration also took note of the current global context of polarisation and distrust and encouraged collective action to strengthen international peace and security.

It advocated a multilateral approach that respects diverse national viewpoints on key global issues, including sustainable development, the eradication of hunger and poverty, and the global response to climate change.

The grouping further expressed concern over growing nuclear risks and conflicts and reiterated the need to strengthen disarmament, arms control and non-proliferation mechanisms to promote global stability and international peace and security.

PM Modi Proposes 10-Point Global Governance Reform

Earlier, addressing the 18th BRICS Summit session on Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening in New Delhi, Modi proposed 10 measures for global governance reform.

He suggested that BRICS members could develop these proposals into a BRICS Reform Roadmap by the next summit.

Modi also called for transforming the Global South from a “rule-taker into a rule-shaper”, saying it remains at the forefront of global crises but continues to remain on the sidelines when it comes to decision-making.