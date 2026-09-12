Delhi Rain: Showers Till September 16, Monsoon May Withdraw After September 21

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi received rain Saturday; more showers expected until September 16.

Southwest monsoon withdrawal from Delhi delayed until after September 21.

Temperatures remained above normal despite the day's rainfall.

Rain and cloudy skies greeted the national capital on Saturday, with several parts of the city receiving showers during the day.

Meteorologists said rainfall is likely to continue in Delhi until September 16, adding that the ongoing spell could be one of the last major spells of rain in the national capital.

The southwest monsoon is expected to withdraw from Delhi after September 21, with its departure likely to be slightly delayed this year, they said.

Delhi Rainfall Figures

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Safdarjung recorded 3.4 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. Lodi Road and Ayanagar recorded 0.5 mm each, while Palam received trace rainfall during the period. No rain was recorded at Ridge.

The 24-hour cumulative rainfall till 8.30 am was 1.8 mm at Safdarjung, 4.7 mm at Palam, 2.4 mm at Lodi Road, 10.6 mm at Ridge and 10.3 mm at Ayanagar.

Delhi Temperature: Safdarjung Records 36.4°C

Despite the showers, the maximum temperature remained above normal at most weather stations in the city.

Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 36.4 degrees Celsius, which was 2.9 degrees above normal. Palam recorded 33.8 degrees Celsius, 0.3 degrees above normal.

Lodi Road recorded 35 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal, while Ridge recorded 33.6 degrees Celsius, which was normal for the season. Ayanagar recorded 34 degrees Celsius, 0.4 degrees below normal.

The minimum temperature at Safdarjung was 26.8 degrees Celsius, 1.2 degrees above normal.

Palam recorded 24.1 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees below normal; Lodi Road recorded 26.2 degrees Celsius, 1.2 degrees above normal; Ridge recorded 22.5 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal; and Ayanagar recorded 25.5 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degrees above normal.

Delhi Air Quality Remains 'Satisfactory'

Delhi continued its streak of satisfactory air quality days, recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 62 on Saturday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the CPCB, an AQI of 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe.