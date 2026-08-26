Assam Flood Relief Efforts Reach Over 2,000 People As Aid Distribution Continues

Relief efforts are continuing across flood-affected parts of Assam as families deal with shortages of essential supplies and the challenges of returning to normal life. As part of the ongoing response, more than 1,000 relief kits have been distributed to affected households, reaching over 2,000 people.

The relief initiative has also raised more than ₹50 lakh with support from donors across the country. The funds are being used to provide essential health, hygiene and emergency supplies to communities affected by flooding.

Relief kits focus on health and hygiene needs

Flooding can leave communities with limited access to safe drinking water, sanitation facilities and healthcare, while also increasing concerns around infections and water-borne illnesses. Relief teams have therefore focused on supplies that families can use during the immediate aftermath of the floods.

The 1,000 kits distributed so far included mosquito nets, mosquito-repellent dhoop, sanitary pads, anti-itch cream, antacids, Dettol, Savlon and other hygiene and medical essentials.

The supplies were intended to address some of the everyday health and sanitation requirements faced by families living in flood-hit areas, particularly those with limited access to regular services.

Jodhpur-based foundation joins relief operations

Jodhpur-based True Hope Foundation has been carrying out the relief campaign with the support of donors, volunteers and teams working on the ground. According to the organisation, its response has focused on reaching communities requiring immediate assistance and distributing supplies directly to affected families.

The foundation said its disaster-response work involves mobilising resources and coordinating distribution based on requirements in affected areas.

“At True Hope Foundation, disaster response is not just about delivering relief it’s about reaching people when they need us the most. From rapid mobilization to on-ground distribution of essential supplies, our focus is on ensuring timely, transparent, and dignified support for every affected family. Assam is another example of our commitment to standing with communities in times of crisis, and we will continue strengthening our disaster response efforts across India with the support of our donors, volunteers, and partners.”- Dhaval Darji, Founder- TrueHope Foundation

Support requirements remain in affected areas

While relief material has reached several communities, families in flood-affected areas continue to require assistance, particularly for food, medicines, hygiene products and rehabilitation.

True Hope Foundation said it is continuing its Assam flood relief campaign and is seeking participation from individuals, corporate organisations and CSR partners to extend assistance to more families.

The organisation works across areas including medical crowdfunding, disaster relief, education, animal welfare and other humanitarian initiatives. Its relief activities are supported through fundraising and partnerships aimed at connecting donors with identified causes and communities requiring assistance.

With rehabilitation likely to remain an important part of the recovery process, relief organisations and local support networks are expected to continue focusing on both immediate requirements and longer-term assistance for affected households.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)