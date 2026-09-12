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English NewsNewsWhat’s On The BRICS Dinner Menu? Khandvi, Himachali Guchchi, Mulberry Phirni And Jalebi

What’s On The BRICS Dinner Menu? Khandvi, Himachali Guchchi, Mulberry Phirni And Jalebi

PM Modi hosts BRICS leaders for dinner featuring Indian dishes including Khandvi, Paneer Lababdar, Himachali Guchchi, Millet Pulao, Mulberry Phirni and Fruit Cream Jalebi.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 12 Sep 2026 10:57 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hosted a dinner for guests from BRICS countries, with the menu featuring a range of Indian dishes. The menu details reveal what Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other BRICS leaders and guests will be served.

Starters: Khandvi Mille-Feuille, Khumb Galouti

The starters include Khandvi Mille-Feuille, made with a steamed gram flour roll topped with a tempering of mustard seeds, coconut and curry leaves. It is served with saffron-mango, microgreens and a yoghurt dressing.

Another starter on the menu is Khumb Galouti, featuring pan-grilled tender mushroom kebabs served on sheermal bread with mint pearls.

Main Course: Paneer Lababdar, Himachali Guchchi

The main course includes Paneer Lababdar, along with Guchchi Marmiq, featuring Himachali guchchi mushrooms cooked with saffron, raisins and Mamra almonds.

The menu also includes Millet Pulao, prepared with basmati rice and millets, along with Beetroot Raita.

Desserts: Mulberry Phirni, Fruit Cream Jalebi

For dessert, guests will be served Mulberry Phirni, a milk-and-rice-based dessert topped with sweet mulberries and edible gold leaf.

The dessert menu also features Old Delhi-style Fruit Cream Jalebi.

PM Modi Hosts Dinner At Bharat Mandapam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other global leaders are present at Bharat Mandapam. Modi has hosted a grand dinner for global leaders and delegates attending the BRICS summit.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 12 Sep 2026 10:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi INDIA BRICS Summit BRICS Gala Dinner
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