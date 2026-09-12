Who Will Lead BSP After Mayawati? Dipika Anand’s Name Fuels Succession Debate

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mayawati's succession debate intensifies before 2027 assembly elections.

Nephew Akash Anand faces scrutiny, sidelined after being projected successor.

Niece Dipika Anand emerges; potential to attract women, youth.

Who will take charge of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) after Mayawati? The question has once again gained attention ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, with discussions around the party’s future leadership intensifying.

Mayawati’s nephew Akash Anand has seen several twists and turns in his association with the party. After distancing herself from Akash, Mayawati has also said that her other nephew, Ishan, will not be given any position in the party. Amid this, the name of her niece Dipika Anand has emerged in discussions, triggering a fresh debate over BSP’s politics and Mayawati’s political legacy.

Akash Anand’s Role In BSP Under Scrutiny

Senior journalist Gyanendra Shukla said Mayawati has traditionally opposed dynastic politics, even though her brother Anand Kumar and nephew Akash Anand have been given important responsibilities in the party.

Akash Anand was once projected as Mayawati’s successor. However, internal equations later changed, leading to his removal from the party’s active political space before his subsequent return.

Speculation Over Mayawati’s Differences With Akash

There has also been speculation about changes in the family and party equations following Akash Anand’s marriage. Different claims have emerged within BSP circles regarding his father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth.

According to Gyanendra Shukla, Mayawati currently appears unhappy and uncomfortable with both her nephews. This has raised questions over whether she could consider giving a political role to another member of her family.

Why Is Dipika Anand’s Name Being Discussed?

Mayawati’s niece Dipika Anand has recently emerged as a name of interest. She is studying law, and if she is given a significant role in BSP in the future, it could be viewed as an attempt to connect with women and younger voters.

However, there has been no official announcement from Mayawati about giving Dipika a major responsibility in the party or naming her as her successor.

Does BSP Need Another Woman Leader?

Senior journalist Sunita Aron believes BSP does not need another prominent woman face because Mayawati herself is one of the country’s major women and Dalit leaders.

According to Aron, the real question is not about a woman leader but about who will succeed Mayawati.

She said the current situation suggests that Mayawati may not be able to fully trust those around her, with a trust deficit also appearing to exist over Akash Anand. In such a situation, Mayawati could also consider promoting a senior leader from outside the family.

BSP’s politics has long revolved around Mayawati. As the 2027 Assembly elections approach, who will take charge of the party after her has emerged as a major political question.