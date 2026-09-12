Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Forensic exam found explicit videos on Revanna's prison phone.

Revanna denied phone ownership, despite making unauthorized prison calls.

Five arrested for smuggling phone and SIM into prison.

Forensic examination of the mobile phone seized from the prison cell of convicted former MP Prajwal Revanna has revealed several explicit videos, while a pen drive recovered during the search contained movies and web series, police said on Saturday.

The seizures were made during a surprise inspection of the Security Division barracks at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison on August 11 and were later sent for forensic examination, police said.

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Porn Videos Found On Seized Phone

According to officials, Revanna was found using an Android smartphone inside the Central Prison last month. A video that surfaced later showed him in casual clothes and speaking to someone over the phone, PTI news agency reported.

The mobile phone, along with other devices, was seized from Revanna's barrack during a four-to-five-hour search conducted by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) at the prison.

An investigation by the CEN police station found several dozen pornographic videos on the seized mobile phone, a police officer familiar with the probe told PTI.

However, during questioning, Revanna denied that the phone belonged to him. He claimed that other inmates also used the device and that it came to him on a rotational basis.

He also denied downloading any of the pornographic videos, the officer said.

Notebook Contained Contact Numbers

The notebook seized from Revanna contained contact numbers of his family members and acquaintances, the officer said.

However, call logs showed that Revanna had allegedly made unauthorised contact with family members through intermediaries, as well as direct calls to a female friend. He reportedly admitted making the calls during questioning.

Revanna continued to deny ownership of the mobile phone and maintained that he had not downloaded any of the explicit videos, the officer added.

Police said notices would soon be issued to people whose phone numbers were found in the device's call history.

Mobile Phone, SIM Card Found In Prison Cell

According to police, the surprise inspection found a prohibited mobile phone, SIM card, charger and notebook in a cell occupied by undertrial prisoner Prathap Rai and convicted former MP Prajwal Revanna.

A case was subsequently registered at Parappana Agrahara Police Station.

In a statement issued on Friday as part of the probe into the seizure of mobile phones from the Central Prison, police said five people had been arrested and questioned for allegedly purchasing the seized mobile phone and SIM card and facilitating their transportation into the prison.

Police Allege Phone Was Smuggled Into Prison

According to the police, the accused allegedly revealed that the mobile phone had been smuggled into the prison through a prison warder, while the SIM card had been brought in through an undertrial prisoner.

The accused also allegedly told investigators that the mobile phone and SIM card were being used by undertrial prisoner Prathap Rai and convicted prisoner Revanna, police said.

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Revanna, Rai Sent Back To Prison

On September 8, Rai and Revanna were produced before a court and taken into police custody for three days for questioning.

On September 10, they were sent back to prison following the court's order, police added.