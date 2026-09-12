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English NewsCitiesAir India Pilot Dies In Delhi During Layover, Was Staying At Vasant Kunj Hotel

Air India Pilot Dies In Delhi During Layover, Was Staying At Vasant Kunj Hotel

The Mumbai-based pilot was on a layover at The Grand Hotel in Vasant Kunj when he was found unconscious last evening.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 12 Sep 2026 06:04 PM (IST)

An Air India cockpit crew member in his 40s died in Delhi after he was found unconscious at a hotel where he was staying during a layover, the airline said.

The Mumbai-based pilot was on a layover at The Grand Hotel in Vasant Kunj when he was found unconscious last evening.

He was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Pilot Had Recently Joined Air India

The pilot had previously worked with Air India Express before moving to Air India a couple of months ago. He was scheduled to operate a flight early on Saturday morning.

Air India said it was “deeply saddened” by his passing and that it was in close touch with his family, extending all possible support to them during this time of grief.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Sep 2026 05:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Air India Pilot Air India Pilot Dies In Delhi Pilot Dies During Layover Vasant Kunj Hotel
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