Air India Pilot Dies In Delhi During Layover, Was Staying At Vasant Kunj Hotel

An Air India cockpit crew member in his 40s died in Delhi after he was found unconscious at a hotel where he was staying during a layover, the airline said.

The Mumbai-based pilot was on a layover at The Grand Hotel in Vasant Kunj when he was found unconscious last evening.

He was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Pilot Had Recently Joined Air India

The pilot had previously worked with Air India Express before moving to Air India a couple of months ago. He was scheduled to operate a flight early on Saturday morning.

Air India said it was “deeply saddened” by his passing and that it was in close touch with his family, extending all possible support to them during this time of grief.