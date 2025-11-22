How To Download Your Digital Driving License & RC From DigiLocker

Indian citizens can now access legally valid digital copies of their driving licence and vehicle registration certificate (RC) without visiting Regional Transport Offices (RTOs). The government-backed DigiLocker platform lets users securely store and retrieve key documents online.

What Is DigiLocker?

DigiLocker is a cloud-based digital document service launched by the Government of India. It allows users to store, access, and share important e-documents such as driving licences, Aadhaar, PAN, and educational certificates. All documents issued through DigiLocker carry the same legal validity as their physical counterparts under the Motor Vehicles Act.

How to Download DL and RC in Minutes

Install & Log In

Download the DigiLocker app (Android/iOS) or visit the official website. Log in using your mobile number and OTP.

Complete Account Verification

Enter your Aadhaar number and verify via OTP. This links your DigiLocker account with government databases.

Fetch Your Driving Licence

Go to Issued Documents → Get More Documents. Select Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). Choose Driving Licence. Enter your DL number, date of birth, and other required details. Your verified digital Driving Licence will automatically appear in Issued Documents.

Fetch Your Vehicle RC

Under the same MoRTH section, select Vehicle Registration Certificate. Enter your registration number and last four digits of the chassis/engine number. The verified RC will be pulled up and saved to Issued Documents.

Save or Share

Documents can be downloaded, printed, or shared directly through the app. All digital copies include QR-code verification and are valid nationwide.

Quick Tips

Ensure your mobile number is linked to Aadhaar for seamless verification. If your DL or RC doesn’t show up, check whether your RTO records are updated. DigiLocker documents are tamper-proof and accepted by traffic authorities across India.