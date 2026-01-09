Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
AI Without The Internet? An Austin Scientist Says Your Phone Is About To Get Much Smarter

New research reveals how advanced AI models can run directly on smartphones offline, improving speed, privacy, and reliability without relying on cloud connectivity.

By : M. Attri | Updated at : 09 Jan 2026 12:31 PM (IST)

Anyone who has tried using a digital assistant in a basement, parking garage or low-signal area knows the frustration of stalled responses. Despite appearing seamless, most artificial intelligence tools still depend on remote servers, meaning their performance is closely tied to internet connectivity.

That long-standing limitation is now being questioned. Research presented at the 2025 International Conference on Machine Learning and Autonomous Systems (ICMLAS) examines whether advanced AI models can be made efficient enough to run directly on smartphones, without relying on the cloud.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/rishabh-a-2394b1155/

The work was led by Austin-based data scientist and researcher Rishabh Agrawal, who focuses on making large language models more practical for everyday devices. His study looks at how existing AI systems often too large and resource-intensive for local use can be restructured to function within the constraints of consumer hardware.

A central part of the research involves model optimisation techniques that reduce size without significantly affecting performance. One such method, known as pruning, removes components of an AI model that contribute little to its output. According to the findings, this approach reduced model size by roughly 60%, bringing it down from about 500 MB to nearly 200 MB, a range more suitable for smartphones.

Running AI directly on the device also has implications for speed and reliability. Without the need to send data to distant servers, the optimised models demonstrated response times of just over 100 milliseconds in testing. This could make AI tools more consistent in areas with poor or no connectivity.

Privacy considerations also feature prominently. On-device processing limits the need for personal data to be transmitted externally, addressing concerns that have grown alongside the widespread adoption of cloud-based AI services.

The research further explores knowledge distillation, a technique where smaller models are trained using larger, more complex systems as references. Results showed that these compact models could reach near-comparable accuracy while cutting training time significantly.

Together, the findings reflect a broader move toward edge computing, where intelligence is embedded closer to users. While challenges remain, the study suggests that offline, on-device AI is becoming a realistic direction for future consumer technology.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)

About the author M. Attri

Attri is a content writer for ABP Live Team. When he's not busy contributing, he enjoys exploring new destinations and cherishing moments with his family.
Read
Published at : 09 Jan 2026 12:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Data Privacy Artificial Intelligence Machine Learning Edge Computing On-Device AI Smartphone Technology ICMLAS 2025 Offline AI

