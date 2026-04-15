AI-Driven DSP Launched To Enhance Outcome-Based Advertising And Campaign Efficiency

The new platform focuses on real-time optimisation and signal-level intelligence to improve efficiency and deliver measurable advertising outcomes.

Performance advertising platform 3.14 has announced the launch of its proprietary Demand-Side Platform, aimed at improving how advertisers plan and execute digital campaigns. The company said the platform is built to support outcome-based advertising by using artificial intelligence to optimise campaigns in real time.

AI Integration at the Core of the Platform

The newly launched DSP is integrated into 3.14’s internal infrastructure and processes a large volume of bid requests daily across multiple markets. According to the company, the system continuously learns from auction data, user behaviour, and post-install outcomes to refine campaign performance.

“The industry has historically optimised media around impressions and clicks,” said Sahil Chalana, Founder of 3.14. “With our new DSP, we've built an intelligence layer that optimises for real business outcomes. By applying deep learning at the signal level, we help advertisers consistently acquire high-intent users and achieve predictable ROAS as they scale.”

The platform evaluates multiple signals, including behavioural and contextual data, before each ad impression, enabling more precise decision-making during bidding.

Focus on Measurable Outcomes Across Campaign Stages

3.14’s DSP is designed to support various stages of the advertising funnel, including user acquisition, engagement, retargeting, and reactivation. Instead of relying on traditional metrics such as click-through rates, the system allows advertisers to optimise for actions like purchases, subscriptions, and repeat usage.

The company stated that this approach helps improve budget efficiency and supports more consistent campaign performance, particularly for advertisers operating at scale.

Advanced Targeting Aims to Reduce Inefficiencies

As part of the platform, 3.14 has introduced polygon-based targeting, which allows advertisers to define specific geographic zones instead of broader radius-based targeting. In pilot campaigns with an Indian multinational premium eyewear brand, this approach helped reduce wasted impressions significantly while improving store visits and return on ad spend.

The DSP also incorporates contextual intelligence for video platforms, analysing content to ensure ads are placed in relevant and suitable environments.

Integration with Global Advertising Ecosystem

The platform is connected with several global ad exchanges and supply partners, enabling delivery across mobile apps, websites, connected TV, and video formats. In India, the company highlighted strong auction density and established exchange relationships as factors supporting stable campaign execution.

3.14 stated that the DSP is currently used by advertisers across sectors such as fintech, ecommerce, gaming, and travel. The platform relies on contextual data and non-personal information signals, aligning with evolving privacy requirements while supporting consistent campaign performance.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)