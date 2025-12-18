2025 belonged to the bold: those who questioned the status quo, built where none existed, and turned ideas into impact. This listicle brings together 10 Trendsetters & Trailblazers of 2025 who didn’t just follow trends but shaped them. Across industries, generations, and geographies, these changemakers are redefining leadership, innovation, and influence in ways that will have a lasting impact far beyond this year.

Sahil Luthra, Founder & Managing Director of Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

VTDS a forward-leaning Indian defence manufacturing company focused on the indigenous production of small arms and ammunition. VTDS was established with a clear conviction that India must not remain dependent on foreign supply chains in matters of national security. Under Sahil’s leadership, the company is building for self-reliance, strategic depth, and the future of modern warfare in India, with innovation, precision, and reliability at the core of its mission. Guided by Sahil’s belief that entrepreneurship must serve a larger purpose, VTDS extends beyond manufacturing; its focus lies in building sovereign capabilities, creating national value, and making meaningful contributions to the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat missions.

Bitan Ghosh, Managing Director of Ghosh Group

Bitan Ghosh has built a reputation as a trendsetter whose ideas consistently challenge industry expectations and push organisations to rethink conventional paths. His work across technology, infrastructure, consulting, and enterprise growth reflects a leadership style rooted in clarity, ambition, and disciplined execution. Clients value his ability to combine strategic foresight with operational depth, often describing him as someone who anticipates market shifts long before they appear on competitors’ radars. Within the Group, he is known for driving cross-sector innovation, nurturing young talent, and creating systems that strengthen long-term organisational resilience. Industry stakeholders acknowledge his influence on emerging business models, especially in areas where technology and traditional sectors intersect. Many consider him a decisive voice shaping the next decade of Eastern India’s business landscape, recognising his commitment to integrity, execution quality, and forward-thinking entrepreneurship. His leadership continues to inspire confidence among partners and stakeholders across industries.

Subhash Singh, a distinguished Supreme Court lawyer

Subhash Singh stands out in 2025 as a true trendsetter reshaping India’s legal ecosystem. Beginning his media journey in 2009, he went on to establish LEAD INDIA LAW in 2018, a pioneering platform that has transformed the way legal services are delivered. Under his dynamic and visionary leadership, the firm has emerged as a powerhouse offering end-to-end solutions across litigation, corporate affairs, and matrimonial law with unmatched precision and compassion. Known for his unwavering commitment to justice, Adv. Singh champions accessibility, efficiency, and innovation in every legal process. His futuristic approach and dedication to empowering citizens have set new standards in legal excellence. Today, Subhash Singh continues to redefine the profession, positioning LEAD INDIA as a driving force and himself as one of 2025’s most influential legal innovators and trailblazers.

Dr. Girish Vasant Kadam (Hon. D. Sc. Yoga) - Director, Yoga Sanskar Sutra Foundation.

Dr. Girish Vasant Kadam (Hon. D. Sc. Yoga) stands as one of India’s most impactful yoga and fitness visionaries. With 35 years of mastery and a life-changing reach of over 35 lakh people, he is transforming how the nation understands health and consciousness. His bestselling Yoga Life Sutra and upcoming Healing Through Yoga reflect his deep wisdom. Through the Yoga Sanskar Sutra Foundation, he leads national seminars, honoured with the Impact Beyond Measure CSR Award (Goa Govt.) and the Yog Bhushan National Award. Received the Nomination for the Padmashri Award.

Dr. Kalyan Gali - Founder & CEO | ODW Inc.

Dr. Kalyan Gali is the Founder & CEO of Our Designs Work Inc, a global agency transforming how brands think, act, and evolve in the digital age. Powered by intelligent design, AI-driven marketing, and scalable engineering, he is redefining what meaningful digital transformation truly looks like. Under his leadership, ODW has rapidly expanded into India, Canada, Dubai, Singapore, and Germany — building a world-class team delivering future-ready solutions across industries. Driven by a belief that technology should feel human and intuitive, Dr. Kalyan is shaping brand experiences where creativity meets intelligence, enabling businesses to grow smarter, innovate faster, and lead confidently into 2025 and beyond.

Dr. Narendra Ram - Founder - Lifespan Pvt. Ltd.

Dr. Narendra Ram, Founder of Lifespan Pvt. Ltd., is a first-generation entrepreneur and one of India’s youngest leaders to establish a dedicated Nutraceutical manufacturing facility. Lifespan, built on science-led wellness, aims to make preventive healthcare accessible to all.

The USFDA-registered facility is backed by WHO GMP, Kosher, HACCP, and ISO 22000 certifications. With over 500 products spanning women’s wellness, plant-based, dope-free, and Ayurvedic supplements, Lifespan reflects Dr. Ram’s mission of advancing public health through responsible innovation

Karunesh Raghuwanshi, Director at Mahesh Memorial School

Karunesh Raghuwanshi, a renowned educator and motivational speaker, has become widely acclaimed for his inspirational articles on education, success, and life philosophy. Through his writings, Raghuwanshi tackles a range of issues from the virtues of patience and perseverance to the shortcomings of traditional education systems. He advocates for a holistic educational approach that nurtures critical thinking, creativity, and resilience. Drawing from both ancient wisdom and modern insights, Raghuwanshi explores profound questions on love, success, and spirituality. His clear, sincere discourse has inspired diverse readers, establishing his significant impact on personal growth and the educational landscape through his Mahesh Memorial Public School.

Divya Shukla, Roots and Trunk

Roots and Trunk began with a single plant in a rented house,a seed of hope that grew into a brand trusted across India. Guided by her love for nature, Divya Shukla now collaborates with individuals, corporates, and multinational companies to transform homes, offices, and farmhouses into vibrant sanctuaries that inspire calm and connection. Every plant she nurtures reflects her story, of humble beginnings, unwavering passion, and a vision turning greenery into a nationwide movement for peace and sustainability.

Deepak Anand

Deepak Anand, CEO and founder of TripHunter.in, brings over 15 years of travel expertise and experiences from 40+ countries to the forefront of curated global travel. What began as a belief that travel should be transformational, not transactional, has evolved into one of India’s most sought-after experiential travel companies. His journeys, from backpacking across Europe to exploring festivals in Latin America, shaped his commitment to creating immersive, personalized, and high-touch itineraries. Under his leadership, TripHunter has become synonymous with community-driven and extraordinary travel, crafting unforgettable memories around the world’s most iconic and exclusive destinations.

Kena Shree

Kena Shree is an acclaimed author, storyteller, and five-time TEDx speaker known for her powerful narratives on growth, leadership, and human potential. A seasoned HR and L&D professional, she serves as Deputy General Manager at NTPC, bringing deep expertise in talent development and organizational culture. Her contributions to the HR ecosystem have earned her multiple recognitions, including awards from NHRD, FICCI, and a place among SHRM’s Top 20 HR Voices of 2025. Blending corporate insight with creative expression, Kena continues to inspire individuals and institutions through her writing, speaking, and transformative perspectives on people and leadership.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)