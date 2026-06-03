‘Wealth Is Stored, Water Is Not’: CR Patil’s Strong Message On India’s Water Security

Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil on Wednesday highlighted India’s growing water requirements and the government’s efforts to expand household water access, while addressing ABP Network’s India@2047 conclave in New Delhi.

Speaking about the importance of water conservation, Patil said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had achieved in a few years what had not been accomplished for decades.

“What could not be done for so many years has been achieved by the Prime Minister in just a few years,” he said.

‘Water Is Needed From Birth To Death’

Emphasising the central role of water in human life, Patil said water is essential “from birth till death”.

“Even if we want to take a pledge, we need water for it,” he remarked.

Patil said meeting the country’s water requirements had become difficult because water is used everywhere and there had been a lack of proper planning and infrastructure.

According to the minister, India receives nearly 4,000 VCM of rainfall annually, of which around 2,000 VCM is absorbed by forests.

“At present, the requirement is 1,120 VCM, and by 2047 it will rise to 1,180 VCM,” he said.

Despite having around 6,500 dams, India’s storage capacity stands at only 750 VCM, he added.

“That is like a fixed deposit in a bank. But if you keep breaking the fixed deposit and using it continuously, it will create problems,” Patil said.

‘People Save Wealth, Not Water’

The minister said people often accumulate wealth for the next seven generations but fail to think about water conservation.

“Today, people save wealth for the next seven generations, but they do not think about storing water,” he said.

Patil added that whenever Prime Minister Modi calls for “jal bhagidari” or public participation in water conservation, the entire country responds to the appeal.

He also said people themselves had contributed nearly Rs 1.5 lakh crore towards water-related efforts.

Focus On ‘Har Ghar Jal’

Patil said providing water to every household was essential if India aimed to become a developed nation by 2047.

“If we want to make India a developed nation by 2047, every household must receive water,” he said.

He noted that Prime Minister Modi launched the “Har Ghar Jal” initiative with that objective in mind.

Patil acknowledged that there had been implementation issues in certain areas but said corrective measures had been taken.

“Wherever mistakes were made, work was done to correct them,” he said, adding that cases had been filed against around 17,000 officials.

According to the minister, tap water connections have already been provided to nearly 16 crore households, while work remains pending for around 3 crore homes.

“To complete the remaining work, Prime Minister Modi has allocated Rs 1.5 lakh crore,” he said.

Patil further stated that Rs 67,000 crore is expected to be spent during the current year.

“The scheme has to be completed by 2028. Our effort is to complete it even before that,” he added.

‘Women Spent 5.5 Crore Hours Fetching Water’

Highlighting the social impact of the Jal Jeevan Mission, Patil said nearly 9 crore women earlier had to travel long distances carrying water.

“Nearly 5.5 crore hours of their time used to be spent on this work. Today, that time can be utilised for livelihood and income generation,” he said.

Patil said the benefits of the Jal Jeevan Mission, which he described as a scheme envisioned by Prime Minister Modi, were now visible across the country.