Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom











{By: Dr (Prof) Raju Vaishya}

Our bones are the structure of our body they enable us to move, remain active, and live life independently. But just like everything else, bones also require attention and sustenance. On World Osteoporosis Day let us not forget that osteoporosis is an unseen disease that can happen to anyone, and prevention is always preferred over treatment. Healthy bones start with minor, daily habits.

ALSO READ: Poor Eating Habits And Their Impact On Health: The Role Of Fat, Sugar, Salt And Preservative

1. Take Care Of Your Calcium And Vitamin D Intake

Calcium is the main nutrient that makes your bones strong, and Vitamin D ensures that your body absorbs it properly. A 1000–1200 mg intake of calcium is what adults require, which can be achieved with milk products, ragi, nuts, leafy vegetables, and fortified foods. Exposure to the sun for 15–20 minutes increases natural Vitamin D levels. If your lifestyle or diet cannot provide these, consult your doctor regarding supplements to bridge the gap.

2. Keep Your Body Moving

Regular physical movement helps you keep your bones strong and healthy. Weight-bearing activities such as walking quickly, climbing stairs, jogging slowly, or dancing stimulate cells that build bone. Incorporating resistance training or yoga enhances balance, posture, and flexibility lowering your risk of falls. Try to have at least 30 minutes of physical activity most days of the week. Even small daily activities can help safeguard your bones and keep your joints healthy with age.

3. Quit Smoking And Drinking Alcohol

Dietary and lifestyle choices play a significant role in bone health. Smoking lowers the level of calcium absorption by the body as well as disrupts the functioning of bone-building cells, causing bones to become weaker with time. Likewise, too much alcohol can decrease bone density and raise the risk of fractures. If you smoke, quitting is the best thing you can do for your health. If you drink, moderation is most important.

4. Be At A Healthy Weight

Being either underweight or overweight can harm your bones. People who are underweight have lower bone mass, increasing fracture risk, while excess weight puts additional stress on joints and bones, leading to wear and tear. A balanced diet rich in nutrients, combined with regular exercise, supports healthy bone metabolism. Maintaining a stable weight not only benefits your bones but also improves heart, joint, and overall health in the long run.

5. Don't Wait — Get Your Bone Health Checked

Osteoporosis builds up slowly over the years and may be undetected until a fracture occurs. Early screening is important, so women aged 50 and above and men aged 65 and above should talk to their physician about bone density tests. Individuals with risk factors including a history of osteoporosis in the family, premature menopause, or prolonged use of certain medications may be screened earlier. Early detection leads to early intervention and improved outcomes.

6. Fall-Proof Your Home

A majority of osteoporosis-induced fractures result from avoidable falls within the home. Small modifications such as enhanced lighting, unobstructed pathways, the application of anti-slip mats, and the installation of grab bars in the bathroom go a long way in preventing it. Periodic balance and coordination training such as tai chi or yoga ensures greater stability. Vision tests and supportive shoes further minimize the risk of falls, enabling older persons to remain independent and safe in their daily activities.

7. Adhere To Medical Guidance If Diagnosed

If you have been diagnosed with osteoporosis, don't forget it can be controlled. You can maintain a healthy and productive life with proper treatment and lifestyle modifications. Prescription drugs can slow bone loss and decrease the risk of fractures. Adhere to prescribed medication as recommended and check in regularly with your physician. The combination of medical attention with proper nutrition and physical exercise can rebuild your strength and guard your bones in the long run.

Bone health is not just a medical concern it’s a quality-of-life issue. By making small, consistent changes in your lifestyle today, you can reduce your risk of osteoporosis tomorrow. This World Osteoporosis Day, let’s make bone care a lifelong habit. Whether you’re 25 or 65, your bones deserve attention, nourishment, and care.

The author, Dr (Prof) Raju Vaishya, is a senior consultant, orthopaedic, joint replacement & arthroscopic surgery, at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator