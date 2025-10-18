Poor Eating Habits And Their Impact On Health: The Role Of Fat, Sugar, Salt And Preservative

(By Khyati Rupani)

We often associate poor eating habits with skipping meals or eating out too often. But the real problem lies much deeper, in the foods we consume every day, often believing them to be harmless. From that morning biscuit to the evening packaged snack, our diet has become overloaded with fats, sugar, salt and preservatives, the four silent factors that gradually affect our energy, digestion and long term health.

High Fat Foods: The Hidden Risk Behind The Rich Taste

Our body needs some fats, but excess of the wrong kind leads to sluggishness and weight gain. The creamy gravies, fried snacks and bakery treats we love are loaded with trans fats that raise bad cholesterol and overload the heart. Regular intake can make us feel constantly tired . bloated and low on energy, signs we often tend to ignore.

Healthy fats like nuts, seeds and olive oil can do great when used in moderation, but balance is the key.

High Salty Foods: The Flavour Trap

Salt adds taste, but it also causes trouble when consumed in excess. Packaged foods, pickles, chips, sauces and restaurant dishes often contain far more sodium than we realise. High salt intake not only causes water retention and bloating but also raises blood pressure. Even food that doesn't taste salty like bread or breakfast cereals which may contain hidden sodium.

High Sugar Food: The Hidden Danger

Sugar gives a quick burst of energy. But, what follows is a crash that leaves you craving more. The visible sugar in sweets, desserts and soft drinks are easy to spot, but it’s the hidden sugar that does the most harm. Flavoured yogurt, packaged juices, sauces and healthy granola bars often contain several spoonfuls of added sugar. This constant overload can affect focus, moods and metabolism, which over time increase the risk of diabetes and weight gain.

Did You Know?

A single glass of sweetened juice can contain as much sugar as a dessert.

High Preservative Foods: When Convenience Costs Health

In our fast paced lives, ready to eat and long self products feel like a blessing. Yet, the preservatives and artificial flavouring they carry can burden the liver, slow metabolism and disturb gut health. Over time, such foods may cause fatigue, allergies and hormonal balance. Choosing fresh, home cooked meals over packaged options helps the body function the way it's meant to naturally and effectively.

Bursting Myths

Myth: Brown bread is healthy

Fact: Many are just colored white bread, Always check for whole wheat as the first ingredients

Fact: Artificial sweetener can still cause carving and gut imbalance.

Fact: Once overheated, it breaks down its healthy fats and reduces its value.

Some Common Poor Eating Habits That Affect Health

We often think poor eating only means junk food but it's the small, daily choices that quietly make the biggest difference.

Skipping breakfast slows down your metabolism and often leads leads to overeating later in the day

Eating too fast doesn't give your body time to feel full, making you eat more than you need.

Relying on tea, coffee or snacks. Instead of proper meals keeps your energy unstable.

Late night eating effects digestion and disturbed sleep quality

Mindless munching whale scrolling or watching TV disconnects you from your body's signals.

Choosing convenience foods too often means loading up on hidden fats, salts and preservatives,

Drinking too little water can lead to mild dehydration, making you feel tired, or even hungry when your body simply needs hydration.

Commonly Consumed Foods And Their Impact on Health

In our daily routine, some of the foods we eat affect our health more than we realize.

Biscuits, chips, and bakery items are loaded with sugar, salt, and trans fats. These ingredients add empty calories and slow our metabolism.

Instant noodles, soups, and sauces are high in sodium and preservatives. These can strain the heart and kidneys.

Soft drinks and packaged juices are full of hidden sugars. They can disturb energy levels and blood sugar balance.

Processed meats and ready-to-eat meals are low in nutrients but high in unhealthy fats. This can lead to fatigue and inflammation.

Street and fried foods are cooked in reused oils, which can increase bad cholesterol and cause digestive problems.

Even foods that seem harmless can have lasting effects when consumed often. Awareness is the first step to eating better.

Khyati Rupani is the Founder & Chief Nutritionist at Balance Nutrition

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

