Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeHealthWorld Mental Health Day 2025: Know The History, Significance, Theme, And All About This Day

World Mental Health Day 2025: Know The History, Significance, Theme, And All About This Day

World Mental Health Day 2025 highlights the importance of prioritising emotional well-being and ensuring access to mental health care, especially during crises and emergencies.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 08:22 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Every year on October 10, the world comes together to observe World Mental Health Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness about mental health issues and promoting the importance of emotional well-being. This global initiative serves as a reminder that there is no health without mental health.

Theme Of World Mental Health Day 2025

The theme for World Mental Health Day 2025 is “Access to Services: Mental Health in Catastrophes and Emergencies.” This year’s theme highlights the urgent need to provide mental health support to people affected by humanitarian crises such as natural disasters, conflicts, and public health emergencies.

According to experts, during crises, emotional distress can deeply affect individuals and communities. It is estimated that one in five people in such situations experience a mental health condition. Ensuring access to mental health care during these times is not just about providing treatment, it is about saving lives, restoring hope, and helping people rebuild their futures.

History Of World Mental Health Day

World Mental Health Day was first observed on October 10, 1992, by the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH). The initiative was started to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and encourage open discussions about mental well-being. Over the years, the day has become a global movement, encouraging people to seek help and support one another through emotional challenges.

Significance Of World Mental Health Day

World Mental Health Day reminds everyone that mental health is equally important as physical health. It urges governments, communities, and individuals to work together to ensure that mental health services are accessible to all, especially those in vulnerable situations.

Why It Matters

Whether it’s through supportive policies, peer counselling, or simply listening to someone without judgment, everyone can play a part in improving mental health awareness. By investing in community-based and evidence-based interventions, we can help individuals not just survive difficult times, but truly recover and thrive.

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 08:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
World Mental Health Day 2025 World Mental Health Day Theme History Of Mental Health Day World Mental Health Day Significance
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Israel Cabinet Backs US-Mediated Ceasefire And Hostage Release Agreement With Hamas
Israel Cabinet Backs US-Mediated Ceasefire And Hostage Release Agreement With Hamas
India
UK PM Starmer Hails India’s Growth, Says 'India On Track To Become The Third-Largest Economy'
UK PM Starmer Hails India’s Growth, Says 'India On Track To Become Third-Largest Economy'
World
Ceasefire In Limbo: IDF Strikes Gaza City Just Hours After Israeli Cabinet Approves Ceasefire Deal
Ceasefire In Limbo: IDF Strikes Gaza City Just Hours After Israeli Cabinet Approves Ceasefire Deal
India
PM Modi Congratulates Netanyahu On Gaza Ceasefire Deal; Israeli PM ‘Pauses’ Security Meet For Call
PM Modi Congratulates Netanyahu On Gaza Ceasefire Deal; Israeli PM ‘Pauses’ Security Meet For Call
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Leopard Spotted Walking On Paved Road In Bilaspur, Residents Panic; Forest Team Alert Now!
Stone Pelting And Firing Erupt In Lucknow Over Land Dispute, Three Injured Hospitalized
Punjab IPS Officer Puran Kumar Suicide Note Names 10 Senior Officers Alleging Harassment
Breaking: Massive Fireworks Factory Explosion In Konaseema Kills Six, Several Injured Rescue Ongoing
Bihar NDA Seat Sharing Row Intensifies As Chirag Paswan Demands At Least 36 Seats
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Says ‘Yes’ To Taliban, Finally
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget