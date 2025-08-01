World Lung Cancer Day 2025: How Regular Exercise May Lower Lung Cancer Risk? Know Here

(By Dr. Saadvik Raghuram Y)

When we think about lung health, most people immediately associate it with quitting smoking or avoiding air pollution. While those are absolutely vital steps, one often overlooked protective factor is physical activity. Regular movement plays a far more important role in lung health than most people realise — and emerging research suggests it may even help reduce the risk of developing lung cancer.

Lung cancer continues to be one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths across the world. In India, the numbers are steadily climbing, especially in cities where pollution and smoking are both widespread. But not every case is linked to tobacco. A surprising number of individuals diagnosed with lung cancer have never smoked. That’s why it’s important to widen the focus beyond just quitting tobacco and start looking at other lifestyle choices that may lowers the risk — being physically active is one of them.

How Does Exercise Support Lung Health?

To start with, regular activity helps strengthen the lungs. Whether it's a brisk walk, a cycle ride, or a swim — these movements make the lungs work harder to meet oxygen demand. Over time, this effort can tone the muscles involved in breathing and improve how efficiently the lungs move oxygen into the body. With stronger lungs, the body is better prepared to fight off illness or respond early to damage.

Being active also brings down chronic inflammation — one of the lesser-known factors that contribute to cancer development and progression. At the same time, it sharpens the immune system, helping the body keep a better watch for abnormal cell changes. These changes may not be dramatic, but they build over time and can make a difference in lowering long-term risk.

There’s also the indirect benefit. People who maintain an active lifestyle tend to avoid unhealthy behaviours, manage weight more effectively, and keep conditions like blood pressure or diabetes in check — all of which are tied to cancer outcomes. Exercise also helps the lungs deal better with pollution by improving circulation and how efficiently we breathe.

That said, staying active doesn’t replace the need for regular check-ups — especially for those with risk factors. If you smoke or have a family history of lung conditions, screening remains essential, and should always follow your doctor’s advice.

The encouraging part? You don’t need intense workouts. Just 30 minutes of moderate movement five times a week can make a real difference. Simple habits make a difference—walking instead of driving short stretches, using stairs when possible, or pausing for deep breaths.

For people sitting at desks all day, small habits can make a real difference. Set a reminder every hour to get up, stretch, or walk briefly. Every couple of hours, take a few slow, mindful breaths—this helps your lungs reset and improves your posture. These little breaks can ease stiffness and support healthy breathing.

Caring for your lungs means more than just staying away from toxins. Adding movement to your day — even in small ways — can help strengthen them over time. You can start at any age. A little more activity today could lead to better breathing tomorrow.

Dr Saadvik Raghuram Y is HOD - Medical Oncology and Haematology at Arete Hospitals

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

