World Arthritis Day 2025: 8 Effective Yoga Asans To Relieve Joint Pain Naturally

Joint pain can affect daily life, making routine movements difficult and uncomfortable. Today, on World Arthritis Day 2025, let's focus on joint health. Yoga is a natural, gentle, and effective way to relieve joint pain, improve flexibility, and strengthen muscles supporting the joints. Regular practice of targeted yoga asans can reduce stiffness, improve mobility, and promote overall wellness.

1. Chair Pose (Utkatasan)

(Image Source: Pinterest/yogajournal)

Chair Pose is a powerful standing pose that strengthens the thighs, hips, and lower back while gently stretching the shoulders. This asan encourages proper alignment and builds stability around the knees and ankles. To perform. stand with feet together, bend the knees, and lower your hips as if sitting in an imaginary chair. Keep your arms raise overhead and engage your core to maintain balance. Hold this pose for 30-60 seconds. Utkatasan stimulates circulation in the joints, improves endurance, and alleviates stiffness in the lower body. Regular practice can reduce chronic joint pain by strengthening the surrounding muscles, providing better support to the knees and hips.

2. Mountain Pose (Tadasan)

(Image Source: Pinterest/berieva1967)

Mountain Pose is the foundation of many standing yoga poses. It focuses on posture, alignment, and balance. Simply stand tall with feet together, arms to your sides, and spine elongated. Ground through your feet while lifting your chest and engaging the core. It's a simple yoga pose which improves joint stability, strengthens the legs, and relives tension in the knees, hips, and ankles. For arthritis sufferers, Mountain Pose is a gentle way to maintain mobility, build lower body strength, and prevent stiffness.

3. Cobra Pose (Bhujangasan)

(Image Source: Pinterest/motherofhealth)

Cobra Pose helps in strengthening the spine, stretching the chest, shoulders, and abdominal miscles. It improves flexibility in the back. Lie back face down with palms under shoulders, elbows close to your body. Inhale and lift the chest off the floor while keeping the lower ribs on the mat. Engage the back muscles without straining the lower back. Bhujangasan stimulates blood flow to spinal joints, alleviating stiffness and enhancing mobility. For people suffering with arthritis, this pose helps reduce discomfort in the upper and lower back while opening the chest for better breathing.

4. Warrior II (Virabhadrasan II)

(Image Source: Pinterest/mariadejesusdoria)

Warrior II is a dynamic standing pose that improves strength, stability, and endurance in the legs, hips, and shoulders. Step your feet wide apart, turn one foot outward, and bend the front knee, keeping the back leg straight. Extend arms parallel to the ground, gaze forward, and hold. This pose strengthens quadriceps, glutes, and ankle joints, enhancing joint stability and supporting mobility. Virabhadrasan II stretches the hip flexors and shoulders, relieving stiffness commonly associated with arthritis. It also builds mental focus and confidence.

5. Camel Pose (Ustrasan)

(Image Source: Pinterest/yogaouioga)

Camel Pose is a deep backbend that stretches the front of the body, including the chest, abdomen, and quadriceps, while stimulating the spine. Kneel on the mat, place hands on the lower back or heels, and gently arch backward, lifting the chest upward. This posture opens the shoulders, relieves tension in the hip flexors, and improves spinal flexibility. For arthritis, Ustrasan helps reduce stiffness in the back and neck while strengthening core muscles that support joints. This easy yoga pose also improves posture and breathing.

6. Bow Pose (Dhanurasan)

Bow Pose combines a backbend with a gentle stretch of the hip flexors, chest, and shoulders. Lie face down, bend the knees, and grasp your ankles. Lift the chest and thighs off the ground while pulling the legs upward. Dhanurasan strengthens the back muscles, stimulates spinal joints, and enhances flexibility in the hip and shoulder joints. It helps in alleviating stiffness in the spine, hips, and knees, while boosting circulation. Bow Pose also energises the body and improves posture. Performing this asan regularly enhances core stability, reduces joint pain, and contributes to overall joint health and flexibility.

7. Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasan)

(Image Source: Pinterest/Fit_Eazily)

Bridge Pose strengthens the back, glutes, hamstrings, and core while gently stretching the chest and hip flexors. Lie on your back, bend the knees, and place feet hip-width apart. Lift your hips toward the ceiling, pressing into your feet and shoulders. Setu Bandhasan improves circulation to the spine and joints, reduces stiffness in the lower back, and supports healthy knee and hip function. For arthritis relief, this pose is particularly beneficial for stabilising the pelvic region and strengthening supporting muscles.

8. Triangle Pose (Trikonasan)

(Image Source: Pinterest/youaligned)

Triangle Pose stretches the legs, hips, and spine while opening the chest and shoulders. Stand with feet wide apart, turn one foot outward, and extend the arms parallel to the floor. Hinge at the hip to bring one hand toward the shin, ankle, or floor while lifting the other arm upward. This pose enhances flexibility in the hip and knee joints, relieves stiffness, and strengthens the legs and core. Trikonasan improves balance and coordination. A regular practice of this yoga asan can improve joint mobility, enhance posture, and provide a sense of stability and groundedness.

