7 Common Winter Hacks That Are Actually Harming Your Health

7 Common Winter Hacks That Are Actually Harming Your Health

Think your winter habits are helping you stay healthy? These common cold-weather hacks may actually be harming your body more than you realise.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 01:19 PM (IST)
Winter is the season of cosy blankets, hot drinks, and comfort routines, but not everything we do to stay warm and healthy, is actually good for us. In fact, many popular winter hacks passed down through generations or trending online can quietly damage your immunity, skin, lungs, and overall wellbeing. If you’ve ever wondered why you still fall sick despite being extra careful in winter, the answer might be hiding in your daily routine. Let’s uncover seven common winter hacks that are actually harming your health, so you can protect your body the right way this season.

1. Staying Indoors All Day To Avoid Cold

While it’s tempting to stay wrapped in blankets all day, avoiding the outdoors completely can weaken your physical and mental health. Reduced exposure to sunlight lowers vitamin D levels, which directly impacts immunity, bone strength, and mood regulation. Lack of fresh air can also increase feelings of fatigue, anxiety, and sluggishness. Indoor spaces, especially poorly ventilated ones, often trap germs, increasing the risk of infections spreading among family members. Gentle outdoor movement, even for 15–20 minutes a day, improves circulation, supports lung function, and boosts immunity. Instead of locking yourself indoors, step out during daylight hours, soak up natural light, and allow your body to stay active.

2. Cranking Up Heaters All Day And Night

Overusing heaters might feel comforting, but excessively warm indoor air dries out your skin, eyes, throat, and nasal passages. This dryness makes it easier for viruses to enter your body, increasing the risk of colds and sore throats. Constant exposure to heated air can also worsen respiratory conditions like asthma and sinus issues. Many people wake up with headaches or dehydration symptoms due to prolonged heater use overnight. Maintaining a balanced indoor temperature and using humidifiers can protect your respiratory health.

3. Drinking Less Water

One of the most harmful winter myths is that hydration matters less in cold weather. The truth is, your body loses moisture through breathing, dry air, and indoor heating, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Dehydration can lead to dry skin, poor digestion, headaches, low energy, and weakened immunity. Many people mistake dehydration symptoms for seasonal fatigue. Warm fluids like herbal teas, soups, and lukewarm water can help maintain hydration without feeling uncomfortable.

4. Avoiding Baths Or Showers

Skipping showers in winter is a widely believed but harmful practice. Poor hygiene allows bacteria, sweat, and dead skin cells to accumulate, increasing the risk of skin infections and acne. Warm showers actually improve blood circulation, relax muscles, and help regulate body temperature when done correctly. The key is avoiding extremely hot water and ensuring you dry off properly afterward. Bathing also supports mental wellness by reducing stress and promoting better sleep.

5. Overloading Fried And Sugary Comfort Foods

Winter cravings are real, but constant indulgence in fried snacks, sweets, and processed foods can weaken your immune system. Excess sugar increases inflammation and reduces the body’s ability to fight infections. Heavy foods slow digestion, leading to bloating, lethargy, and weight gain during colder months. While comfort foods feel emotionally soothing, they don’t provide the nutrients your body needs to stay resilient. Seasonal fruits, vegetables, nuts, and warm home-cooked meals support immunity and energy levels. Balance is the key, enjoy treats occasionally, but don’t let them become your daily winter diet.

6. Ignoring Exercise

Cold weather often becomes an excuse to stop exercising, but inactivity lowers metabolism, weakens muscles, and affects mental health. Regular movement boosts circulation, keeps joints flexible, and strengthens immunity. Lack of physical activity can also worsen seasonal depression and disrupt sleep patterns. You don’t need intense workouts, indoor stretching, yoga, brisk walks, or light strength training are enough to keep your body active. Exercise also helps regulate body temperature naturally, making you feel warmer over time.

7. Wearing The Same Heavy Woollens Without Washing Them

Rewearing winter clothes without frequent washing can trap sweat, bacteria, and allergens close to your skin. This can cause rashes, itching, fungal infections, and worsen existing skin conditions. Woollens also collect dust mites, which may trigger allergies and respiratory issues. Many people avoid washing winter wear due to fear of damage, but proper care keeps both your clothes and skin healthy. Wearing breathable inner layers and regularly cleaning outerwear helps maintain hygiene without compromising warmth.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 01:19 PM (IST)
Winter Health Seasonal Wellness Cold Weather Mistakes
