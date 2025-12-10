Shoolini University researcher Dr Radha, whose pioneering work on Himalayan medicinal plants has led to four patents and international collaborations, has opened up about the inspiration, challenges and discoveries that shaped her groundbreaking studies. In an exclusive conversation with ABP, she detailed how childhood experiences, tribal knowledge and arduous fieldwork laid the foundation for her scientific achievements.

Growing Up With Tribal Wisdom, The First Spark

When asked whether Himalayan medicine was her first inspiration or if something else drew her into this field of research, Dr Radha said yes — her roots played a defining role.

She explained that being from Himachal Pradesh and belonging to the Hatti tribal community meant growing up around forests, livestock and herbal remedies. “From my childhood, I’ve noticed that we use many medicinal plants,” she said. With no medical or veterinary facilities in high-altitude areas, shepherds relied entirely on natural resources.

This early exposure shaped her decision to work closely with tribal communities, starting with the Gaddi and Kinnaura shepherds.

Following Migratory Shepherds Across the Himalayas

Responding to questions about how this undocumented, orally transmitted knowledge was preserved and validated through research, Dr Radha described the difficult yet rewarding process.

Tracking migratory shepherds who lived above 3,000 metres was challenging. “But I stayed with them, moving from high to low pastures,” she said. The result: documentation of more than 2,000 medicinal and edible plants, including rare varieties like Prinsepia utilis and Bombax ceiba.

She explained how shepherds traditionally use Prinsepia utilis oil for headaches and joint pain, and how this inspired laboratory investigations that confirmed its antimicrobial and antioxidant properties.

They also consumed Bombax ceiba leaves as a vegetable, a traditional practice that later led her team to create patented food products like jam and chutney.

The Harsh Reality of Field Research

When asked about terrain challenges during plant collection, she described extreme conditions — no electricity, frequent wild animal encounters, and severe weather.

The shepherds’ remote forest habitats made research physically demanding. Even when they approached roads, it was only for minutes before disappearing back into the woods.

Documenting a Treasure Trove of Medicinal Plants

Asked whether she encountered other important species besides Bombax ceiba and Prinsepia utilis, Dr Radha highlighted documenting over 2,000 plants, including Euphorbia species, Berberis lycium, Berberis aristata, and Swertia chirayita (Chiraita).

She stressed that higher altitudes contained richer concentrations of bioactive compounds, especially berberine.

When asked if Chiraita is the same plant used for diabetes treatment, she confirmed it is but warned that unsustainable root harvesting is endangering the species.

In response to questions about rare or endangered plants, she identified Trillium govanianum (Nag Chhatri) as a critically rare species requiring immediate conservation.

Blending Ancient Knowledge With Modern Science

Asked about her vision when she began this research, Dr Radha said her goal was to merge traditional wisdom with modern scientific validation.

Her work has attracted global attention, leading to collaborations with Stanford University, East Carolina University, Clemson University and several European institutions.

Human Trials, Scientific Validation and the Risk of Disappearing Knowledge

When questioned about human trials, she confirmed that many of the plants are already used traditionally for cough, cold, fever and asthma.

However, as younger generations move away from shepherding, “within a few years this knowledge may disappear,” she warned — making documentation crucial.

Balancing Research With Community Needs

Asked how she balanced her work with the needs of shepherds, Dr Radha said she promotes sustainable harvesting, local cultivation and awareness to protect rare species while supporting livelihoods.

She also revealed that her work from 2016 to 2020 required living in forests for months, often without food or basic facilities. “It was difficult as a woman…but the people were very kind,” she said.

A Message for the Younger Generation

When asked if she had a message for youth who may not value ancestral knowledge, she urged them to embrace traditional wisdom.

She mentioned that her initial work on the Kinnaura tribe resulted in over 100 publications and several books, helping future researchers in taxonomy and phytochemistry.

Future Research: Deeper Into the Himalayas

Asked if she planned to explore new regions, Dr Radha said she would next work on the Bhotiya, Pangwal and Gujjar tribes. Her PhD student is already studying the medicinal practices of the Lahauli and Spiti communities, marking the first research of its kind in Spiti Valley.

When questioned about the diseases these remedies target, she said they are effective for cough, cold, fever, asthma and are also used for livestock health.

Eco-Friendly Extraction and the ‘Sanjeevani Booti’ Connection

In response to questions about extraction processes, she highlighted her team’s eco-friendly, low-heat methods, which form the basis of patents for herbal teas, oils and supplements.

When asked about the legendary Sanjeevani Booti, she said she documented a similar plant with comparable phytochemical properties, reinforcing her belief in ancient knowledge systems.

Breakthrough Studies and Global Recognition

Dr Radha’s findings — published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology and Chemistry & Biodiversity — scientifically validate traditional Himalayan plants.

Her work revealed that:

Bombax ceiba flowers are rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds

Prinsepia utilis extracts show antibacterial activity, even against multi-drug-resistant strains

Her earlier survey documented over 1,600 tribal medicinal and edible plants, many with immune-boosting and antimicrobial qualities

These discoveries have resulted in four patents filed in 2025, including functional foods, antimicrobial extracts and eco-friendly extraction processes.

The research was supported by ANRF and conducted in collaboration with the Botanical Survey of India, YS Parmar University, Shoolini University’s Pharmacy School and international partners.

A Bridge Between Tribal Wisdom and Modern Medicine

Through scientific validation of centuries-old remedies, Dr Radha’s work is transforming traditional knowledge into functional foods, natural antimicrobials and sustainable healthcare solutions — ensuring that priceless Himalayan wisdom is preserved for future generations.

