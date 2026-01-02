Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeHealthSleep, Repair, Repeat: Expert-Backed Night Rituals That Reboot Your Skin Before Sunrise

Sleep, Repair, Repeat: Expert-Backed Night Rituals That Reboot Your Skin Before Sunrise

Discover expert-approved nighttime skincare rituals that repair, hydrate, and restore your skin while you sleep, so you wake up to a fresher, healthier, natural glow.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 11:14 AM (IST)

(By Dr. Rinky Kapoor)

Your skin does some of its best work while you sleep. Without battling sun exposure, pollution, and the stress of the day, nighttime becomes prime time for repair and renewal. Here is how to make those overnight hours count with a routine grounded in science, not marketing hype.

Think of nighttime skincare as working with your skin rather than against environmental aggressors. During rest, the body prioritises repair processes, including increased cell division and DNA repair in the skin. There is also a practical benefit: without sunscreen and makeup layered on top, active ingredients can better reach the skin layers where they work best.

ALSO READ: Sip Your Way Through Winter: Warm, Comforting Drinks That Support A Healthy Weight Loss Routine

Start With A Clean Canvas

Proper cleansing sets the stage for everything that follows. A double-cleanse method, which means using an oil or balm cleanser to remove sunscreen and makeup before a regular face wash. This ensures your skin is completely clean, which in turn prevents clogged pores and ensures treatment products can do their job.

The Actives Worth Your Time

There might be a million different actives and products on the market, but it is important to choose ones that are relevant to your skin type and issues and have decades of research behind them. When it comes to ingredients with substantial research backing them, retinoids lead the pack. These vitamin A derivatives, considered the gold standard of skincare, boost collagen production, speed up cell turnover, and repair photodamage. Meanwhile, alpha hydroxy acids like glycolic acid provide chemical exfoliation, sloughing away dead cells and smoothing texture. These actives are particularly well-suited to nighttime use since they increase sun sensitivity during the day. 

Lock It In

A good nighttime moisturiser should do more than hydrate. Look for ceramides, which reinforce the skin's protective barrier. Occlusive ingredients like petrolatum seal everything in overnight. Without the need for makeup or sunscreen on top, richer textures become practical options for nighttime hydration.

The Case For Facial Massage

Daily habits like jaw clenching or sleeping on one side can create tension in facial tissues. Facial massage counters these patterns while delivering tangible benefits. If done correctly and consistently, it increases microcirculation, releases muscular tension that deepens expression lines over time, helps skin absorb products better, and, with time, can even help the skin maintain a tighter appearance. There are many massage techniques to choose from, including lymphatic drainage, which reduces puffiness by encouraging fluid clearance. When applying serums or oils, spend two to three minutes on gentle upward strokes. Consistency matters more than pressure.

Contrary to popular belief, nighttime skincare does not require a dozen products or an hour-long routine; a simple, consistent routine beats an elaborate one done sporadically. The key is sticking with it long enough to see results, typically 8-12 weeks, since skin cell turnover takes time. What it does require is patience and a focus on ingredients that actually work. Build your routine around proven actives, give your skin time to respond, and trust the process. The results will show up in the mirror.

Dr. Rinky Kapoor is the Co-Founder and Director of The Esthetic Clinics

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Related Video

Breaking: ED Busts UP Cough Syrup Smuggling Network, ₹400 Crore Fake Firms Scam Uncovered

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
Read
Published at : 02 Jan 2026 11:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Healthy Skin Habits Glowing Skin Tips Night Skincare Routine Expert Skincare Tips Overnight Skin Repair Nighttime Beauty Rituals Skin Repair While Sleeping Dermatologist Approved Skincare
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Sewer Bacteria Found In Drinking Water As Death Toll Rises In Indore Diarrhoea Outbreak
Sewer Bacteria Found In Drinking Water As Death Toll Rises In Indore Diarrhoea Outbreak
India
'I Think Of Your Words...': Zohran Mamdani Sends Handwritten Note To Jailed Activist Umar Khalid
'I Think Of Your Words...': Zohran Mamdani Sends Handwritten Note To Jailed Activist Umar Khalid
World
Several Killed As Protests Against Khamenei Over Economy Turns Violent In Iran: Reports
Several Killed As Protests Against Khamenei Over Economy Turns Violent In Iran: Reports
World
Attacked With Sharp Weapon, Set Ablaze With Petrol: Wife Of Hindu Man Lynched In Bangladesh
Attacked With Sharp Weapon, Set Ablaze With Petrol: Wife Of Hindu Man Lynched In Bangladesh
Advertisement

Videos

Ghaziabad Shock: Son Gave ₹5 Lakh Supari to Kill Retired Air Force Father
Astrology Forecast 2026: Astrology Forecast Flags Health, Power Challenges for Trump in 2026s
Breaking News: Indore Water Contamination Tragedy, Seven Dead, Minister’s Remarks Spark Outrage
Breaking: Row Over SRK Buying Bangladeshi Player Amid Hindu Rights Anger
New Year 2026: India Welcomes New Year 2026 with Celebrations, Sunrise Rituals and Devotion
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | From Washington DC To Dhaka-India To Confront A Tougher World In 2026
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget