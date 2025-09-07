National Nutrition Week 2025: Proper Nutrition To Boost Your Immunity

{By: Ms Sonam Gupta}

A strong immune system is your body’s natural defense against infections and diseases, and nutrition plays a central role in keeping it active and resilient. Eating a balanced diet ensures your immune cells receive the right nutrients to function optimally.

Essential Nutrients That Strengthen Your Immune System

Vitamin C: Powerful antioxidant that supports the production and function of white blood cells. Sources: citrus fruits, amla, guava, kiwi, tomatoes, bell peppers.

Vitamin D: Helps regulate immune response and lowers inflammation. Sources: sunlight, fortified milk, fatty fish, mushrooms.

Vitamin A: Keeps the skin and mucous membranes healthy, acting as the first line of defense. Sources: carrots, spinach, sweet potatoes.

Vitamin E: Protects immune cells from oxidative stress. Sources: nuts, seeds, vegetable oils.

Zinc: Promotes immune cell growth and wound healing. Sources: pumpkin seeds, lentils, chickpeas, seafood.

Iron: Vital for oxygen transport and immune cell development. Sources: leafy greens, beans, jaggery, red meat.

Selenium: Strengthens antioxidant defenses. Sources: Brazil nuts, sunflower seeds, eggs.

Protein: Builds antibodies and enzymes involved in immune defense. Sources: eggs, dairy, pulses, poultry, fish.

Gut Health And Immunity

Nearly 70% of immune cells are located in the gut. Include probiotic-rich foods like curd, yogurt, kefir, kimchi, and fibre-rich prebiotic foods like oats, bananas, and garlic to maintain a healthy gut microbiome.

Lifestyle A Dietary Tips

Stay Hydrated: Water helps flush toxins and supports overall cellular function.

Limit Sugar And Processed Foods: Excess sugar can suppress immune activity.

Include Healthy Fats: Omega-3 fatty acids (from fish, flaxseeds, walnuts) reduce inflammation and support immune health.

Eat Seasonal And Fresh Foods: They provide maximum nutrients and natural immunity boosters.

Practice Moderation: Avoid over-supplementation of vitamins/minerals unless prescribed by a doctor.

Supportive Habits: Pair good nutrition with adequate sleep (7–8 hrs), regular exercise, stress management, and avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol for a well-rounded immunity boost.

The author, Sonam Gupta, is a Clinical Nutritionist, at ILS Hospitals.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

