PCOS And Insulin Resistance: Unlocking The Link To Weight, Hormones, And Fertility

(By Dr. Sameer Bhati)

PCOS stands for Polycystic Ovary Syndrome is widely treated for women at reproductive age, and for some mysteries. The condition is, for the most part, treated for infertility, irregular menstrual periods, and obesity. The condition is most commonly treated for insulin resistance and obesity at the same time. In our case, obesity also contributes to the problem; however, some other mysteries contributing to this condition remain unknown. The metabolic disorders also contribute to the severity of the condition, but they metabolic disorders are the least known causes for the condition. If the metabolic disorders are treated on time, the condition will get better, but that is very unlikely to happen.

ALSO READ: Fatigue, Pale Skin, And Dizziness: Common Symptoms Of Anaemia You Shouldn't Ignore

Understanding The Link

Insulin is a hormone that allows your cells to take in glucose for energy. In women with PCOS, insulin resistance is very common. To make up for the insulin resistance, the pancreas tries to make more insulin. Higher insulin levels have many effects, beyond just blood sugar.

The Impact Of Elevated Insulin On PCOS

Increase in Androgen Production: Excess insulin in the body leads to excessive androgen production from the ovaries. This leads to a few symptoms such as thinning of hair on the scalp, hirsutism, body hair growth, and acne. All of these symptoms are the effects of excess androgens on the human body.

Excess insulin in the body leads to excessive androgen production from the ovaries. This leads to a few symptoms such as thinning of hair on the scalp, hirsutism, body hair growth, and acne. All of these symptoms are the effects of excess androgens on the human body. Ovulation Issues: The excess amount of insulin can slow down the process of ovulation and cause irregular menstrual cycles.

The excess amount of insulin can slow down the process of ovulation and cause irregular menstrual cycles. Weight Gain and Cravings: The higher the insulin levels, the greater the fat stored, especially around the midsection. In addition, it drives the craving for sugar, making it more difficult to lose weight.

Managing PCOS

Effectively addressing insulin resistance also resolves PCOS. Physicians generally target a balanced diet in conjunction with physical exercise and a proper weight management programme. Insulin levels can be drastically reduced, and menstrual cycles can be normalised, with even a small 5 to 10% weight loss.

Dr. Sameer Bhati id Public Health Expert

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator