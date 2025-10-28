Patanjali Claims Breakthrough: Yoga And Ayurveda Helped Heart Patients Recover Naturally

Patanjali Ayurved has claimed that its wellness centres have emerged as key destinations for patients suffering from severe heart ailments, offering significant recovery through yoga and Ayurvedic therapies.

The company stated that several patients who trusted its natural treatment methods experienced remarkable improvements and regained normal health within days, even in cases involving long-standing complications.

Success in Treating Complex Heart Blockages

According to Patanjali, multiple patients with serious heart conditions have benefited from its therapies. The company cited the case of Hari Narayan, a 47-year-old resident of Bhiwani, Haryana, who had six blockages in his arteries and was advised to undergo bypass surgery. “After seven days of treatment at Patanjali Wellness, he reported 80 per cent relief, and the blockages had cleared,” the company claimed.

Another case mentioned was that of Veena Jakhmola, a 31-year-old woman from Kotdwar, Uttarakhand, who had 90 per cent blockage in her heart. “Doctors had recommended stent implantation, but after receiving treatment at Patanjali, she fully recovered and has remained healthy for the past three years,” the statement said.

Patanjali also referred to Jagdish Prasad Yadav, a 52-year-old resident of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, who was diagnosed with 95 per cent blockage during angiography in 2023. “Despite doctors recommending a stent, he opted for Ayurvedic treatment at Patanjali and continues to be in good health even after three years,” the company added.

Natural Therapies and Lifestyle Changes at the Core

Highlighting the benefits of lifestyle correction, yoga, and pranayama, Patanjali said patients experienced significant improvement through a focus on breathing exercises, diet, and natural therapies. The company shared the experience of Ratnakar Ramdas from Pune, Maharashtra, who was advised to undergo angiography after his heart condition worsened. “After examination, Patanjali doctors ruled out the need for angiography, and within 21 days, he showed results. He has remained healthy for 12 years,” the company stated.

Similarly, Mangal Ram, a 71-year-old from Delhi, was advised to undergo a surgical ring placement after a heart attack. “He avoided surgery, took treatment at Patanjali, and completely recovered,” the company claimed. Raghu Prasad Gau, a 64-year-old from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, who suffered from breathlessness and diabetes, “found relief within four days of therapy, and his sugar levels normalised.”

According to Patanjali, the wellness centres use a mix of therapies including hot foot baths, hip baths, and alternating hot and cold compresses, along with yoga and pranayama techniques such as Anulom Vilom and Kapal Bhati. The company said these practices played a vital role in helping patients regain heart health naturally.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information does not constitute a medical advice or an offer to buy. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Reader discretion is advised.

