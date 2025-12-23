Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeHealthStress, Anxiety, Burnout: Natural WayThat Are Gaining Attention For The Right Reasons

Stress, Anxiety, Burnout: Natural WayThat Are Gaining Attention For The Right Reasons

Struggling with anxiety or constant stress? Here are some simple, natural ways that can help calm your mind, improve sleep, and restore emotional balance.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 06:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Anxiety and stress have quietly become part of everyday life. From constant notifications to packed schedules and restless nights, the mind rarely gets a pause. While these feelings are common, living in a constant state of tension doesn’t have to be normal.

Small, mindful lifestyle changes can go a long way in calming the nervous system and restoring emotional balance. Relief often begins with small, natural changes that fit easily into everyday life.

ALSO READ: Winter Diet Mistakes That Lower Immunity Without You Realising

Stay Physically Active

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Moving your body regularly helps break the cycle of anxious thoughts by shifting your focus away from mental stress. Physical activity encourages the release of calming brain chemicals that naturally lift your mood and reduce tension. Whether it’s an intense workout or a gentle yoga session, consistent movement helps you feel more grounded and mentally clear.

Limit Alcohol And Tobacco Intake

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

While alcohol may feel relaxing at first, excessive intake can disrupt emotional balance over time. It can interfere with mood regulation and disturb sleep, making anxiety feel worse the next day. Reducing alcohol allows the mind to stabilize, improves rest, and supports a calmer emotional state in the long run.

Nicotine can temporarily ease stress, but it often deepens anxiety by overstimulating the nervous system. Over time, this creates a cycle of dependence and heightened restlessness. Replacing smoking with healthier habits and distractions helps the body slowly regain a sense of calm and control.

Cut Back On Caffeine

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Caffeine stimulates the body’s stress response, which may trigger nervousness, racing thoughts, or restlessness. Reducing intake gradually helps prevent withdrawal while allowing your energy levels to stabilize naturally. Many people notice improved calmness and better focus once caffeine consumption is balanced.

Prioritise Quality Sleep

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Lack of sleep can intensify anxious thoughts and reduce emotional resilience. Creating a soothing bedtime routine, limiting screen use, and maintaining a consistent sleep schedule can significantly improve rest. When the body sleeps well, the mind becomes better equipped to handle daily stress.

Practice Meditation And Mindfulness

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Mindfulness encourages you to stay present instead of getting lost in worries about the future. Through simple meditation practices, you learn to observe thoughts without reacting to them. Over time, this builds emotional strength and promotes a deep sense of inner calm.

Eat A Nutrient-Dense Diet

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

What you eat can directly influence how you feel. Skipping meals, dehydration, or heavily processed foods may worsen mood swings and irritability. Choosing balanced meals with whole foods supports steady energy levels and helps maintain emotional stability throughout the day.

Sip Herbal Tea

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Warm herbal tea can be soothing both physically and emotionally. Chamomile, in particular, is known for its calming effect on the nervous system. Making it part of your evening routine can help ease restlessness and encourage relaxation before bedtime.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 23 Dec 2025 06:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Natural Ways To Reduce Anxiety Stress Management Tips Anxiety Relief Naturally Stress And Anxiety Solutions Lifestyle Changes For Stress
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Barricades Breached, Slogans Raised Outside Bangladesh High Commission Over Hindu Killing | VIDEO
Barricades Breached, Slogans Raised Outside Bangladesh High Commission Over Hindu Killing | VIDEO
Cities
Kolkata Witnesses Violence During Protest Over Killing Of Hindus In Bangladesh; Monk Injured
Kolkata Witnesses Violence During Protest Over Killing Of Hindus In Bangladesh; Monk Injured
India
‘Discuss Atrocities On Muslims In India’: Jamia Semester Exam Question Under Fire
‘Discuss Atrocities On Muslims In India’: Jamia Semester Exam Question Under Fire
Cities
‘No PUC, No Fuel’ Here To Stay In Delhi Beyond GRAP-IV, Says Environment Minister
‘No PUC, No Fuel’ Here To Stay In Delhi Beyond GRAP-IV, Says Environment Minister
Advertisement

Videos

Bangladesh Protests: Protests Continue Across India Over Safety of Hindus in Bangladesh
Breaking: Nationwide protests over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, Stir Outside Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi
Breaking News: Protests Spread Across Indian Cities Over Alleged Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, VHP Submits Memorandum
Bangladesh Violence: Protests Held in Delhi, Kolkata and Other Cities Over Safety of Minorities in Bangladesh
Bihar News: Patna Welcomes BJP’s Nitin Nabin on First Tour as National Working President
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why Airline Disruptions Are Now A Communication Problem, Not An Operations One
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget