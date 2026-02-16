7 ‘Natural’ Supplements That May Damage Your Liver And Kidneys

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Many people assume that if a supplement is labelled “natural,” it must be safe. But that belief can be misleading. Several herbal and dietary supplements, commonly taken to boost health or fill nutritional gaps, may pose risks, especially for those with pre-existing liver or kidney conditions.

A study published in the National Library of Medicine in the United States highlights that herbal and dietary supplements are categorised as food products, meaning they are meant to support dietary intake. However, this does not automatically make them safe for everyone. In some cases, certain supplements can put additional strain on vital organs. Here’s a closer look at seven products that may require caution.

1. Green Tea Extract

Drinking a cup of green tea is generally considered safe for most people. However, concentrated green tea extract capsules are a different story. According to the journal Clinical Liver Disease, these supplements contain high levels of catechins, particularly epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG).

In excessive amounts, EGCG has been linked to liver inflammation and even serious liver injury. The risk may be higher in individuals who already have liver-related issues. While the antioxidant properties of green tea are widely promoted, the concentrated form in pills may overwhelm the liver’s metabolic capacity. This makes medical consultation crucial before starting such supplements, especially if you have an existing liver condition.

2. High-Dose Protein Powders

Protein supplements are popular among bodybuilders and fitness enthusiasts. But consuming them in high doses without medical supervision can create complications. Excess protein increases nitrogen waste in the body, which the kidneys must filter and eliminate.

For individuals with chronic kidney disease or reduced kidney function, this additional workload may accelerate deterioration. While protein is essential for muscle growth and repair, more is not always better. Overuse of protein powders can quietly strain kidney health over time, particularly in those already at risk.

3. Fat-Soluble Vitamins (A, D, E and K)

Unlike water-soluble vitamins that the body excretes easily, fat-soluble vitamins accumulate in tissues. Vitamins A, D, E and K are stored in the liver and fatty tissues, meaning excess intake can build up over time.

High doses of vitamin A, in particular, may put pressure on the liver and lead to toxicity. Similarly, uncontrolled intake of vitamins D and E, without medical advice, can pose health risks, especially for individuals with liver or kidney conditions. Supplementation should always be guided by blood tests and professional recommendations.

4. Iron Supplements

Iron is essential for the body, but excessive intake can be harmful. Taking iron supplements without confirmed deficiency may lead to iron overload. According to StatPearls Journal, a condition known as haemochromatosis occurs when excess iron accumulates in body tissues, including the liver.

This overload can impair organ function and cause long-term damage. Since iron levels vary significantly among individuals, supplementation should only follow proper medical testing and guidance.

5. Certain Herbal Remedies

Herbal does not always mean harmless. Some traditional remedies have been associated with liver toxicity. Comfrey contains compounds that may cause severe liver damage. Black cohosh, often used for menopause symptoms, has been linked to liver-related side effects. Garcinia cambogia, commonly found in weight-loss products, has also been associated with liver injury.

A key concern is that many herbal products lack strict regulation regarding ingredient purity and concentration. Without consistent quality control, users may unknowingly consume harmful levels of active substances.

6. Liquorice Root

Liquorice root, widely used in traditional remedies, contains glycyrrhizin. This compound may raise blood pressure and lower potassium levels in the body. Such effects can be particularly dangerous for individuals with kidney disease or heart conditions.

Excessive intake may disrupt electrolyte balance, putting additional stress on vital organs. Supplements containing liquorice should be consumed cautiously and under supervision, especially for those with underlying health concerns.

7. Detox And Fat-Burning Pills

Detox and fat-burning supplements often promise quick results. However, these products may contain stimulants, diuretics or unknown chemical combinations. Such ingredients can interfere with liver metabolism and kidney filtration processes.

The liver must work harder to break down these substances, which may increase oxidative stress and inflammation. Over time, this added strain can affect overall organ function. People with pre-existing liver conditions may be especially vulnerable to these risks.

While supplements can support health when used appropriately, they are not risk-free. Labelling a product as “natural” does not guarantee safety. Individuals with kidney or liver concerns should consult a healthcare professional before starting any new supplement.

Informed choices, regular medical check-ups and responsible use remain the best safeguards for protecting long-term organ health.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

